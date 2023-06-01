Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Elbridge design studio will have its fingerprints on a prominent corner in downtown Auburn — literally.

At its May 23 meeting, the Auburn Public Arts Commission voted to award a contract for a new sculpture at the corner of Genesee and South streets to Unite Two Design, of Elbridge.

The studio's proposal, for a 15-foot sculpture of two human hands with a spark of energy between them, was one of three finalists for the contract. Also under consideration by the commission were a "Garden Lady Sculpture" and a "Garden Lady Mosaic & Relief" by Pittsburgh artist James Simon, and "Growing Up," a stainless steel leaf sculpture by Chicago artist Michael Young.

Jesse Kline, assistant director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, told The Citizen the "very dramatic design" of Unite Two's sculpture appealed to the commission.

In its proposal, Unite Two said the sculpture is "a response to Auburn's rich history of innovators, inventors, industrialists, theologians, builders, agriculturalists, entrepreneurs and free-thinkers." The studio chose stainless steel because "the underlying theme of the piece is intended as a response to Auburn's notable citizens (so) it was important for the viewer to see their reflection."

"The other pieces were more generic and didn't really speak to Auburn," Kline said. "But this one complements the existing body of public artwork and sculpture that we have downtown."

Unite Two's sculpture was also favored by about 90% of the 180 responses the proposals received during a public comment period, Kline added. The sculpture will cost about $30,000 to create and install, and will be funded by the $285,000 public art portion of the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. Its installation is currently scheduled for April 2024. Meanwhile, Audrey Iwanicki's "Sky Woman" sculpture, which is also funded by the grant, is scheduled to be installed in the grass median at the corner of William and Lincoln streets this summer and fall.

Kline said the planting bed at the corner, in front of Genesee Center, will be flattened out before the Unite Two sculpture is installed. The city is working with landscape architect Sue Steele on the project.

"We're very excited to beautify that corner," Kline said. "It's the heart of downtown, and with the new Tubman mural there we can really start to reimagine that center of Auburn."

