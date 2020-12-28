15th Cayuga County resident dies of COVID-19, nearly 7% of population affected by virus

For the second consecutive day, the Cayuga County Health Department reported that a resident died after contracting COVID-19.
The health department said Monday that a man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions died after being hospitalized and testing positive for the virus. He is the 15th county resident who has died of COVID-19 this year and the sixth in December, which has been the worst month of the pandemic for the county.
On Sunday, the health department said that a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19.
The deaths come amid a worsening situation in Cayuga County. The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise and are expected to remain on that trajectory into January.
The health department admitted 99 more cases, including nine in correctional facilities, into mandatory isolation on Sunday. Isolation is required for individuals who test positive for the virus.
There are 716 active cases in the county, which is a new record. The previous record (680) stood for one day.
Accompanying the uptick in active cases is a spike in the number of people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for individuals identified as contacts of positive cases. There are now 4,588 people in mandatory quarantine, another new record.
With 5,304 people either testing positive for COVID-19 or in quarantine, nearly 7% of Cayuga County's population is directly affected by the virus at the moment. That's nearly double the number since one week ago when 2,779 residents were either active cases or in quarantine.
Cayuga County also has 150 positive cases awaiting admission into isolation. These are cases that aren't included in the active and confirmed case totals because they haven't been contacted to be formally placed into mandatory isolation. This process can take a day or two depending on how quickly the health department can contact the individual.
Excluding the cases awaiting admission, Cayuga County is up to 2,429 confirmed cases this year. More than 64% of the county's cases — 1,561 of 2,429 — have been reported in December.
Hospitalizations remain high for Cayuga County, with a record 43 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. That's up from 41 one day ago. The total doesn't include residents who are being treated at hospitals outside of the county.
Because of the rising number of hospitalizations, Auburn Community Hospital will temporarily postpone elective surgeries. The suspension takes effect Tuesday.
