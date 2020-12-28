15th Cayuga County resident dies of COVID-19, nearly 7% of population affected by virus

For the second consecutive day, the Cayuga County Health Department reported that a resident died after contracting COVID-19.

The health department said Monday that a man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions died after being hospitalized and testing positive for the virus. He is the 15th county resident who has died of COVID-19 this year and the sixth in December, which has been the worst month of the pandemic for the county.

On Sunday, the health department said that a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19.

The deaths come amid a worsening situation in Cayuga County. The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise and are expected to remain on that trajectory into January.

The health department admitted 99 more cases, including nine in correctional facilities, into mandatory isolation on Sunday. Isolation is required for individuals who test positive for the virus.

There are 716 active cases in the county, which is a new record. The previous record (680) stood for one day.