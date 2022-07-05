$2.15M Owasco Lake home sale believed to be new record

The recent sale of a home in Scipio is believed to have set a new local real estate record.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house at 35 Fire Lane 24 sold in April for $2,150,000, which may be the most expensive sale of a home on Owasco Lake in history.

The Cayuga County Office of Real Property Services told The Citizen it has no higher sale prices in its records.

According to the office, the previous most expensive sale of a home on the lake was 6653 E. Lake Road in the town of Owasco, which sold for $1,200,000 in 2007. The home at 363 Cottonwood Lane sold for $1,125,000 in 2015, and was sold along with the neighboring property at 367 Cottonwood Lane, which sold for an additional $300,000.

Karissa Thompson of The Real Estate Agency sold the home on behalf of previous owners the Buhl family. They custom-built the 4,200-square-foot home in 2013, the agency told The Citizen. The family put the home in the market in hopes of downsizing, and after 46 days the home went under contract to a couple from New York City with ties to the area.

Other highlights of the Scipio home include views of Owasco Lake through floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors, as well as 154 feet of waterfront. The home also has solar panels, a covered porch and deck, an outdoor shower and a double-sided fireplace. In its listing, the Real Estate Agency called the home a "truly private sanctuary and oasis."

The sale closed as the real estate market continues a surge that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the New York State Association of Realtors, median home sale prices reached $480,000 in May, an increase of 35.2% from the previous year and the 25th straight month the figure has increased year-over-year.

