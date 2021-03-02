$2.7 million project will improve stormwater runoff in Cayuga County town of Sterling

A $2.7 million project to control stormwater runoff is breaking ground in Sterling.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Tuesday announced the rebuilding of the existing storm drainage system on West Bay Road, which currently consists mainly of roadside ditches unable to adequately transport runoff during high water events.

According to a news release, the area was targeted for work because the roadway consistently experiences localized flooding, impacting vehicular travel and the structural resiliency of the pavement. Mitigation measures in the project will consist of installing 1.8 miles of stormwater collection system along the road and construct bio-retention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter the rainwater, in the process mitigating flood risks along the roadway.

The project is part of the state's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative in response to an extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River affecting eight New York counties.