2020 Census forms being mailed to millions of homes

About half of the households in the United States have responded to the 2020 Census, and tens of millions more will be receiving paper forms in the mail encouraging residents to take part.
The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday said that about 64 million households across the nation will be receiving a paper questionnaire in the coming days as the bureau continues to pursue the highest possible amount of participation. About 46% of households have already responded online or by phone.
The Census Bureau said that some areas where census takers were originally going to hand-deliver forms in person will now receive a letter in the mail. If households don’t receive a letter in the mail, the Census Bureau will drop off a census invitation and paper form at a later date. Census takers will also follow up with all households that do not respond on their own.
Households receiving the paper questionnaire can still respond online at 2020census.gov, by calling the phone number noted in their letter, or returning a questionnaire by mail. People should respond for the number of people living at that address as of April 1.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years, and the statistics gathered are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers for public services over the next 10 years.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker," Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said in a statement. "It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
