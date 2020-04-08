2020 Census forms being mailed to millions of homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About half of the households in the United States have responded to the 2020 Census, and tens of millions more will be receiving paper forms in the mail encouraging residents to take part.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday said that about 64 million households across the nation will be receiving a paper questionnaire in the coming days as the bureau continues to pursue the highest possible amount of participation. About 46% of households have already responded online or by phone.

The Census Bureau said that some areas where census takers were originally going to hand-deliver forms in person will now receive a letter in the mail. If households don’t receive a letter in the mail, the Census Bureau will drop off a census invitation and paper form at a later date. Census takers will also follow up with all households that do not respond on their own.

Households receiving the paper questionnaire can still respond online at 2020census.gov, by calling the phone number noted in their letter, or returning a questionnaire by mail. People should respond for the number of people living at that address as of April 1.