2020 school voting: Budgets, propositions, board candidates in Cayuga County-area districts

Public school district residents are receiving ballots in the mail this year for them to decide on 2020-21 proposed budgets, special propositions and board of education candidates. These ballots must be mailed back to districts in postage-paid envelopes provided by districts and they must be received by 5 p.m. June 9. Residents who have not received a ballot but believe they are eligible to vote should contact their school district office. Below is a summary of what's on ballots for the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region, as well as responses from school board candidates to a survey from The Citizen. Responses have been lightly edited for space constraints.