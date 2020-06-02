2020 school voting: Budgets, propositions, board candidates in Cayuga County-area districts

Public school district residents are receiving ballots in the mail this year for them to decide on 2020-21 proposed budgets, special propositions and board of education candidates. These ballots must be mailed back to districts in postage-paid envelopes provided by districts and they must be received by 5 p.m. June 9. Residents who have not received a ballot but believe they are eligible to vote should contact their school district office. Below is a summary of what's on ballots for the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region, as well as responses from school board candidates to a survey from The Citizen. Responses have been lightly edited for space constraints.
Auburn Enlarged City School District
Proposed budget: $80,725,559 ... +2.3%
Estimated tax levy: +1.67%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: Proposition for a designated high school senior to serve as an ex officio member of the board of education and participate in board discussions. The student wouldn't have voting power or be able to executive session.
School board candidates (three three-year spots available):
Eli Hernandez
Age: 47
Family: Married; two children, ages 11 and 13
Residence: Town of Owasco
Education: Doctorate in education, executive leadership, St. John Fisher College, 2020; certificate of advanced study, school district administrator, school administrator/supervisor, Le Moyne College, 2009; master's degree in education, State University of New York College at Oswego, 1999; bachelor's degree in music, State University of New York College at Oswego, 1996.
Elected office and community service experience: Elected board member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District for two terms; elected president of the Auburn/Cayuga County Branch of the NAACP for six consecutive terms; elected President of the National Organization for Phi Iota Alpha Latin-American Fraternity, Inc. one term; elected President of the Iota Chapter of Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for four consecutive years; elected President NUESTRA ESPERANZA, the Latino Student Union for two consecutive years.
Top three priorities:
1. The first priority for the board of education must be to continue to explore ways to be fiscally responsible by efficiently and innovatively using all available resources within the district and community. During my last campaign, I spoke of the creation of an advocacy committee that can address the fiscal inequities of our district. The committee was formed and made many strides in bringing to light the districts' needs. We must continue this advocacy and work together to ensure we are providing our students with the best education while being responsible to our taxpayers.
2. Provide equitable educational opportunities and experiences for all learners. This would enhance student achievement and promote educational excellence by closing the achievement gap in our district and improving the graduation rates for all subgroups.
3. The third priority is to enhance the safety and security of all students, staff, and district personnel by ensuring their personal safety as well as the use of technology to effectively and efficiently support student success in the 21st century.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
During my tenure on the school board, I have actively participated in the process of selecting two (2) superintendents, passed eight (8) school budgets, and have served on the Long Range Planning Committee, Audit Committee, and Policy Committees. As a policy committee member, I ensured that outdated policies were reviewed and updated as well as challenging the district to update all policies and train all stakeholders on policies that impact their day-to-day work.
My decision to bid for a fourth term on the school board is based on the fact that the work is not complete. Clearly, the school board and the administration need to do a better job of communicating with the community the challenges of the district and providing a rationale for the decisions made. We would do this by having public discussions to better inform our stakeholders of the challenges and successes of the district. The board of education needs to closely examine and verify the work that is being done across the district, set goals, and begin to create a strategic three to five-year plan. To accomplish this, you need district and board leadership to go beyond the day-to-day operations and engage in strategic planning with all stakeholders.
In 2020, the Auburn Enlarged City School District continues to face challenges. We must continue to find innovative ways to be fiscally responsible while holding Albany accountable for their fair and equitable share. The COVID-19 Pandemic has shed more light on the inequities our district faces. Like districts across the state, Auburn has seen a major decrease in funding while experiencing an increase in supporting student's socioemotional needs. Now more than ever, we must come together to find innovative ways to ensure all students and staff are equipped with the proper tools to support student learning. As a community leader, parent, educator, and administrator, I provide a diverse perspective that can assist in the growth of our district.
Patrick Mahunik
Age: 45
Family: Married; five children, ages 12-21
Residence: Auburn
Education: Certificate of advanced studies in public school administration from Cortland College.
Elected office and community service experience: I proudly served as a Cayuga County Legislator for 12 years. Over the course of my service I served as Minority Leader, Chairman of Health and Human Services, Chairman of Judicial and Public Safety, Chairman of Ways and Means, Deputy Chairman and was selected as Chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature in 2018. In my roles as Chairman of the Legislature and Chairman of the Ways and Means committee I was directly involved in developing and overseeing the Cayuga County budgets of up to 150 million dollars and regularly collaborated with other local, state and federal elected officials.
I have also served on numerous boards, including the Cayuga/Seneca Action Agency Programs, president and coach of Auburn CYO basketball for many years, and the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees.
Top three priorities:
1. Student learning — We need to continue existing programs and support the creation of innovative programs to ensure all kids have the opportunity to learn in a manner that suits their needs.
2. Fiscal responsibility — The board's job is to oversee the budget and work with the administration to ensure public funds are expended in a manner that has the most powerful impact on student learning.
3. Social/emotional well-being — Our students are facing many issues and we need to work with administration to ensure the appropriate support systems are in place.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have decided to continue my dedication to local public service and, more importantly, to the youth of our area, and seek a seat on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. My life has been dedicated to my kids and the youth of this community. I feel that this position would allow me to continue serving that population. I am a proud graduate of Auburn High School, and I reside in the city of Auburn with my wife, Amy, and our five children. Our two oldest, Matthew (21) and Patrick (19) have also graduated from Auburn High School; and our three youngest, Connor (17), Ryan (15), and Emma (12) are current students at AECSD. I hold a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education and a Certificate of Advanced Study in School Building and School District Leadership.
I have been an educator for 23 years. I began my career as a middle school Social Studies teacher and then transitioned as a school administrator for the last 12 years where I have worked in the BOCES and local public school systems. During my tenure I worked collaboratively with teachers to create Central New York’s first project-based learning school, Innovation Tech, at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES. After working at OCM BOCES I shifted to working in nearby public schools where I have continued to team up with teachers, other staff, students and families to develop programs that ensure success for all students. I am currently the acting Director of Secondary Education at Newfield Central School District.
Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson
Age: 45
Family: Married; two grown children
Residence: Auburn
Education:Ed.D. in executive leadership from St. John Fisher
Elected office and community service experience: I currently serve as an Auburn school board member where I am the chair of the Policy Committee and I sit on the Curriculum Development and Scholarship Committees. I am very involved in my community as an activist and child advocate. I currently sit on the Booker T. Washington Community Center’s board as its president, I am the 1st Vice President of the Auburn Chapter of the NAACP, I am a human rights commissioner, I serve on board for the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, and I served the Cayuga County Human Services Board.
Top three priorities:
1. Our main priority must be advocating for fair funding from the state. It is no secret that Auburn has received inadequate state funding. We are now hearing Governor Cuomo say to expect a 20% reduction in aid. That would devastate this district. The past three years we have had to make staffing cuts and programmatic changes that had a profound impact on the way in which our children are educated. Our cuts have reduced teaching staff resulting in increasing the number of students in each classroom. That is not a proficient way to educate. Every year we ask our teachers to take on more responsibilities as their resources decline. With proper funding these issues become things of the past and we can appropriately take care of our children’s social and emotional needs while they are in and out of our care. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis we were in a position in our district to add social worker’s to help address the growing needs of our children however, that is not a plan we can put in place and the our children are the ones who suffer. Our children continue to receive the short end of the stick. I say all of this because our top concerns in this district are all related to our inadequate funding from the state.
2. Secondly, we need to address the lack of diversity in the composition of our district employees. Our Black and Brown children need role models that “look like them”.
3. Lastly, we need to focus on our graduation rate and pathways.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for re-election to the Auburn school board because It has been an honor to serve this community and sit in a position where I can impact immediate change for our children and district employees. I believe my work is not complete and it would be a privilege if I could help the district navigate what is probably one of the biggest crises we have faced. I will continue to advocate for our children, teaching and support staff, ask the tough unpopular questions, and vote with our district's mission and vision in mind.
Joseph Sheppard
Age: 40
Family: Married; two children, ages 10 and 12
Residence: Auburn
Education: MPA from George Mason University. Currently enrolled at SUNY Albany pursuing a MED in curriculum development and instructional technology.
Elected office and community service experience:
I currently serve as the vice president of the Auburn School Board where I sit on the Facilities Committee, Scholarship Committee, and am the liaison to the CNY School Boards Association. I am very involved in the community having served as the cub master for Scout Pack 11, assists Boy Scout Troop 11, am involved with the Auburn Rotary Club, and serve on the boards of the Auburn Players Community Theatre, Cayuga County Arts Council, Harriet Tubman Boosters, and the Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County.
Top three priorities:
Our main priority must be advocating for funding from the state, everything builds from there. For many years, Auburn has received inadequate state funding. Now Governor Cuomo is telling us to expect a 20% reduction in aid. How? Auburn’s students cannot afford this. Every year we have had to make cuts that result in a lack of social and emotional supports for our children, manageable class sizes for our teachers, and administrative support. We must fight for our funding. Our children deserve it. With funding, we can address the social and emotional needs of our students. Many students come to school every day in crisis. The district must add additional social workers, mental health professionals, and counselors to support the social and emotional needs of our most fragile students. Finally, class sizes in both the elementary and secondary schools. We have class sizes of 24 and 25 in some of our elementary schools and could fast be approaching truly unmanageable numbers in the secondary levels. We need to hire additional teachers at the secondary levels and explore the reorganization of our K-6 system to allow for the equalization of our class sizes.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for re-election to the Auburn school board because I have unfinished work to do. When I first ran, my goal was simple. Work to provide the same great opportunities that I had as a student here. Reflecting upon that however, I am no longer interested in providing the same opportunities, I want them to be better. I intend to continue to fight for the members of this community, to continue to advocate for our students, faculty, and staff. I intend to continue working to protect and improve the music and arts offerings in our district. To continue to work with our faculty, staff and administrators to envision new ways forward for all of our children. Ensuring that every child in Auburn has a pathway forward to success, regardless of whether or not they are a star athlete, the tiniest bass drum player in the marching band, or the shy girl trying to find her place. All of our students deserve to be at the forefront of decisions providing educational opportunities that engage, excite, and inspire. We are entering uncertain times and I want to work to lead the district through them.
Cato-Meridian Central School District
Proposed budget: $20,893,690 ... -4.34%
Estimated tax levy: +1.9%
Tax cap: Under cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. The purchase of two 65-seat passenger buses at a estimated maximum cost of $118,500 each, one small handicapped accessible school bus at an estimated maximum $66,500 cost, and one stake rack pick-up truck at an estimated maximum cost of $51,500.
School board candidates (two three-year spots):
Paul Byrne
Did not respond.
Jason Hirvela
Age: 32
Family: Married: two children, ages 7 and 9
Residence: Ira
Education: High school diploma from Cato-Meridian, some college at Cayuga community and Onondaga Community studying industrial technology but did not obtain a degree.
Elected office and community service experience: The only elected office I have held was within the fire department I volunteered with. I started off elected to lieutenant and was then elected to rescue captain. I have volunteered with the IRA Fire Department as a fire fighter/EMT, CIMVAC Ambulance as an EMT, Boy Scout Pack 59 Wolves (in Weedsport, Cato no longer has a Pack), Cato Girl Scout Brownies
Top three priorities:
1. The students' needs (i.e. safe environment, academics, extra curricular activities)
2. Managing the budget and utilizing funds as effectively as possible
3. Understanding the changing world and making sure the school district takes steps to ensure the students are as prepared for the world as possible
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I remember my final years in Cato high school and it was more than just the academics, talking with the teachers and the life experience and advice I recieved those final years is what I want to make sure is preserved. I can tell you for sure that one teacher changed my life and if it wasn't for him that I may not be where I am today. I decided to run because I want to ensure that the students of Cato-Meridian are being provided with all the opportunities and tools possible to be successful in life and preserve that culture.
Justin Reeves
Age: 39
Family: Married; one child, age 7
Residence: Conquest
Education: Bachelor's degree, Keuka College, organizational management
Elected office and community service experience: Cubmaster for Pack 59, coach for Northern Cayuga Little League, two years, waiting for direction for the third season!
Top three priorities:
1. Continue to maintain and improve academic and extra-curricular programs and opportunities for all grade levels.
2. Constant improvements for developmentally appropriate curriculum activities across grade levels.
3. Provide a fresh outlook on the current state of academia and explore all options to give students in our community a strong foundation for success
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I was asked by fellow community members if I had any interest in being involved. After a good discussion on the matter of why they thought I would be a good attribute, I decided to run. My goal if I were to be one of the choices for this community, is to hit the ground running, adapt to all new situations smoothly and add value to an already functional team.
Nicholas Schmitt
Age: Did not respond
Family: Did not respond.
Residence: Conquest
Education: Bachelor's degree in history; bachelor's degree in political science (May 2021)
Elected office and community service experience: I have volunteered with the Cato American Legion (Post 911), as well as at the Rescue Mission and Animal Shelter. I have also worked for United States Sen. Charles Schumer as an intern.
Top three priorities:
1. First and foremost must be to come up with a plan on how to get children and educators back in the classroom and into a productive learning environment, while also keeping students and faculty healthy.
2. Greater emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities. Participation in extracurricular activities has steadily declined over the years and reversing this trend is of great importance. Being part of groups and clubs outside of the classroom helps children naturally learn in many different social and leadership categories. This type of learning is almost impossible to mimic inside the classroom.
3. Greater technological integration within the classroom. For quite some time now, technology has played a pivotal role in the modern student’s ability to learn. It remains quite obvious that the better we are able to integrate newer and more technologically relevant forms of learning into our classrooms, the better our students learn.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Having spent the entirety of my life in Cato, as well as my father before me and my grandfather spending the better part of his life here, being able to help and represent the community and the school district would be a distinct privilege. New perspectives are always essential to the prevention of a stagnant government at any level, and the school board is no different. Over the years now we have consistently seen the same few individuals occupying positions within the board of education, and I seek to reverse this trend. Having nearly completed two different four-year degrees in History and Political Science, I have studied and learned to apply necessary skills and knowledge that would make me the ideal board of education candidate. Through my recent work at United States Sen. Charles Schumer’s Syracuse office, I have gained great insight into important legislative principles and have worked diligently with residents of New York State to help represent their interests at the federal level. It is the aforementioned skill sets acquired through years of experience and practice which make me able to carry out the duties of a school board member and fulfill the interests of the people which make up the Cato-Meridian community.
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District
Proposed budget: $31,390,000 ... -1.4%
Estimated tax levy: unchanged
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: None.
School board candidates (three three-year seats open):
Susan M. Fordyce
Age: Did not provide information
Family: Married; three grown children
Residence: Town of Elbridge
Education: SUNY Oswego - certificate of advanced study: school administration
Elected office and community service experience: Been on the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Board of Education for five years; Jordan Elbridge Community Sports Boosters: president, four years; secretary, two years
Top three priorities:
1. Safety for students and staff.
2. Financial stability.
3. Strong instructional programs.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Although, not born and raised in the district, I experienced first hand the quality education and wide variety of extracurricular opportunities provided to my own children. Once having retired from working in the education field, I saw this as an opportunity to give back to the school community.
Gage Moulding
Age: 42
Family: Married; four children, ages 2 to 8
Residence: Jordan
Education: BA, clinical psychology, University of Montana
Elected office and community service experience: Eleven-year U.S. Army veteran.
Top three priorities:
1. Set a clear vision supported with a multiyear strategic plan.
2. Maximize educational outcomes and opportunities for students.
3. Budgeting, allocating, funding and resourcing to support priorities 1&2 in a post Covid-19 funding environment.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
To set a service and leadership example for my kids and leverage a lifetime of pragmatic problem solving and strategic planning to the benefit our students, teachers, and tax payers.
Lisa Long
Age: Did not provide information
Family: Married; three children
Residence: Elbridge
Education: Certificate of advanced studies for administration, SUNY Cortland; Masters in science of teaching, LeMoyne College; BA, SUNY Oswego
Elected office and community service experience: I have held multiple positions on the board of education since 2011, as well I have been involved in many community events/organizations throughout the years.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Our school district provides our students with opportunities for success in the future. I believe that it is important to sustain opportunities for personal growth for each individual. For this reason, the academic environment is of utmost importance. With this being said, fiduciary responsibility for our community must be considered at all time. Unfortunately due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a priority will be to find a balance of maintaining all student programs while facing forecasted state budget cuts. I believe that my previous nine-year service to the JE board of education has provided me a great deal of experience to support our students and taxpayers.
Moravia Central School District
Proposed budget: $24,238,869 ... +3.2%
Estimated tax levy: +2.99%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Purchasing three student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $362,000. 2. A proposed budget of $79,500 for the Powers Library.
School board candidates (two three-year spots available):
Michelle Lyon
Age: 49
Family: Married; two children
Residence: Moravia
Education: Bachelor's degree in accounting; SUNY Oswego
Elected office and community service experience: School board of education for the past 12 years
Top three priorities:
1. Provide the best education and opportunities through personalized pathways for all students in an environment where students feel safe to learn and develop.
2. Ensure social and emotional well being of all students.
3. Sustain proper financial stewardship and allocation of resources.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Being a member of the school board allows me the opportunity to give back to my community. I have enjoyed the rewards and the challenges of being on the Moravia school board and look forward to serving in this capacity for another three years.
Terry Thompson
Age: 54
Family: Married; four grown children
Residence: Moravia
Education: High school graduate of McGraw Central School
Elected office and community service experience: Current member, Moravia school board; president of the William H. Church Post 126, DADS of Foreign Service Veterans in Moravia (have held this position for 10 years) second vice commander of Post 800 Sons of the American Legion in Groton (have held this position for seven years); member of Post 7127 VFW Auxiliary in Moravia (have held this position for four years); election inspector (worked in both Locke and Moravia) for the past four years.
Top three priorities:
1. Continue to make certain all students in our district have access the best possible education and programing so we can set them up to achieve their future goals.
2. Financial responsibility and transparency.
3. Quality learning/work environment for our students, teachers, and staff.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I want to continue to serve on the school board as I believe there is nothing more important for a community than promoting educational excellence for its children. I believe in a quality education for all students while being financially responsible to the members of our district, especially in this time of uncertainty. Having been on the board now for three years, I believe I am able to hit the ground running to make sure we are best positioned over the next few years to weather this storm. I also want to further the school districts mission to “nurture, inspire and empower all students to discover their passions and achieve personal success” and its vision of a “world-class education rooted in our community’s values.”
Port Byron Central School District
Proposed budget: $22,284,645 ... +1.2%
Estimated tax levy: +1.2%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: Purchase three 66-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $430,000.
School board candidates (three three-years seats):
Paul W. Ryan
Age: 54
Family: Married; three children, ages 17-22
Residence: Town of Throop
Education: Doctor of chiropractic degree from NY Chiropractic College, 1989
Elected office and community service experience: Port Byron Central School District Board of Education member since 2016 and served as vice president 2018-19 and president 2019-20; president, Cayuga Onondaga School Board Association; councilman and deputy supervisor, town of Throop; member, NY Chiropractic Association; former member, NYCC adjunct faculty; former member and president, CCC Alumni Association.
Top three priorities:
1. Encourage and support student academic growth, success and citizenship.
2. Continue to work with community partners to utilize facilities to their utmost potential.
3. Provide leadership and support as a board through our upcoming administrative changes and work as a team with administrators, staff and the community during the transition back to educating our students in a classroom setting. This will include providing a safe, healthy environment for students. Lastly, we will need to weather any impending fiscal setbacks that may arise from a decrease in state aid through creative, thoughtful governance.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for re-election because I enjoy serving my community.
Peter V. Svitavsky
Age: 52
Family: Married; two children, ages 16 and 17
Residence: Mentz
Education: BS, mechanical engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Elected office and community service experience: School board, Port Byron Central School District, beginning May 2017; president, Port Byron Youth Wrestling Club; volunteer and supporter of the Port Byron High School performing arts programs.
Top three priorities:
1. Support and guide the school administration as they adjust our school to the post-COVID-19 environment. Social distancing has been a harsh but effective tool for keeping us as safe as possible so far. Port Byron teachers and administrators have embraced the challenge and done remarkable work using technology to bring remote learning to the district. It will take continued vigilance, hard work, and creativity to adapt our school system as we all learn to move forward despite the biological, cultural, and financial effects of this worldwide natural disaster.
2. Provide solid programs and support students to train for the office and for the trades. All students should be guided towards success whether they choose the path of college education or not. Manufacturing in our country can evolve and regrow only if we have an educated and well-trained work force.
3. Plan for the shrinking student population. We need to pay close attention to the way our population changes and adjust the way that we use our resources accordingly.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am proud of our community and grateful for the experiences that my children are having at Port Byron schools. I would welcome the opportunity to continue to give back by representing my neighbors as a member of the board. I will continue to help make sure that all our children benefit from the best educational experience we can provide.
Benjamin Vitale
Age: Did not answer
Family: Married, two children
Residence: Montezuma
Education: University of Vermont and SUNY Empire State College.
Elected office and community service experience: School board of education and Cayuga County Legislator, District 3
Top three priorities: My goal is to provide as many opportunities for our students and our community with the limited resources that we have
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have a high value of our community and want to help in any way I can.
Skaneateles Central School District
Proposed budget: $34,037,540 ... -3.5%
Estimated tax levy: +2.1%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Purchase four student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $445,000. 2. Establish 10-year capitalize reserve fund not to exceed $2.5 million.
School board candidates (two three-year spots):
Michelle Ederer
Age: 49
Family: Married; two children, ages 8 and 10
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Doctor of Medical Science, University of Lynchburg, Lynchburg, Virginia; physician associate, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut.
Elected office and community service experience: President, New York State Society of Physician Assistants House of Delegates, American Academy of Physician Assistants; president, Skaneateles Elementary Parent Teacher Committee; volunteer, Art Masterpiece, Skaneateles Education Foundation; coach, Odyssey of the Mind, State Street Elementary School.
Top three priorities:
1. Student health and safety. One of the school district's top priorities should be student health and safety. My husband and I share your fears about sending our children back to school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We have two boys enrolled at State Street Intermediate School. If elected, I will help form an effective plan to keep students safe when the classrooms reopen. I have a Masters in Pathology, Physician Associate degree from Yale University, and Doctor of Medical Science degree. Our administrators will need guidance to make difficult decisions about policy and procedures to adopt to ensure our children remain safe. My knowledge of global health, disaster medicine, and healthcare administration will allow me to present guidelines for the board's consideration.
2. Emotional wellness of students and teachers. The second priority should be supporting emotional wellness. My practice has included family medicine, school-based health, pediatrics, adolescent psychiatry, and emergency medicine. In the education equation, mental health and wellness cannot be left behind. I commend the focus the district has maintained on health and wellness. Stresses related to today's environment underscore the critical nature of this initiative. I was fortunate to explore the topic of youth anxiety and wellness for my doctoral thesis. I never realized it would be such a timely and significant subject until now.
3. Curriculum development and instructional technology. The third priority should be support for curriculum development and distance learning program improvements with instructional technology. As academic coordinator at Le Moyne College, I successfully led my collegiate program's transition to a web-based learning platform. NYSSPA awarded me the Physician Assistant Educator of the Year Award. Together, we can build a stronger, more accessible online presence to educate our children.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for the school board to be an anchor for children’s education. An anchor keeps a boat in place. Connected by a rope, the boat is allowed to drift only so far in any direction around its center. We, the community, are the emotional center for children’s education. We are their secure base. Solid and reliable. Firm and constant. Stable and secure. We support teachers and parents in the education of our children. Our ability to anchor children emotionally today will allow them to feel safe and confident tomorrow. As a parent, an educator, and a health care provider, I find myself uniquely qualified to face the challenges of educating in the Covid-19 era. My work is patient care, which means strategizing, figuring out complex health dilemmas, and, most importantly, serving others. Making the right decisions happens when you listen to the voices of parents, community, and teachers. Serving on the Skaneateles Elementary Parent Teacher Committee for the past four years has taught me to this vital lesson. I believe I am the most qualified candidate. I am asking that you please vote for me, Michelle Ederer, for the Skaneateles school board of education on June 9. Thank you for your consideration.
Gary Gerst
Age: 48
Family: Married; three children, ages 12-17
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Certificate of Advanced Study from Syracuse University
Elected office and community service experience: Have not been elected to office. Founded and was on the board of eirectors for Todd's Fund, an angel fund that donated over $1 million to kids in need in Central NY (2001-2017); founding member and on the board of directors of the Skaneateles Education Foundation; volunteer basketball coach and soccer coach for many years.
Top three priorities:
1. The first priority of the district is to ensure that our students have the social-emotional support (especially during these difficult times) and that we continuously support our faculty’s learning so that our students continue to thrive academically.
2. The second priority will be to support our new superintendent, Eric Knuth, who starts on July 1. The faculty, administration, community and board of education will undoubtedly welcome Mr. Knuth. SCS has not had a long-term superintendent for many years which is critical for any school district. At the same, the board of education will need to establish high expectations for Mr. Knuth to make sure he is the right fit for Skaneateles central schools.
3. The third priority for the district is a focus on the 2020-21 school budget. A new superintendent has a fresh unbiased eye to review all areas of the district. The board of education and Mr. Knuth must set forth a transparent budget process. Part of the transparency needs to educate the community on where their tax dollars are going to support our students and faculty. Then, the community and SCS faculty need to be encouraged to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas about the budget. The board of education and Mr. Knuth would then have the information to make the difficult decisions for the 2021-2022 school year.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I was born and raised in Skaneateles, and I am a 1990 graduate of the district. My wife Lynda and I have three children, a junior, a freshman, and a sixth-grader who are receiving an outstanding education at SCS. For sixteen years I worked at SCS as a teacher and in a variety of administrative positions. I am currently a principal at Minoa Elementary in the East Syracuse Minoa School District. I am running for the school board because I want to continue to give back to a district that has given me so much. If I had not graduated from Skaneateles, I am not sure I would have become a teacher. Teachers like Mrs. Boyd, Mr. Braunitzer, Mr. Robinson, Ms. Barbie, Mr. DeVinney (and many more:-) inspired me to be a teacher. I believe my experiences as a teacher, administrator, combined with my knowledge of the District would be an asset to the Board. If I am elected, I promise to listen, communicate, and focus on solutions to ensure SCS continues on the path of excellence for all students.
Daniel Evans
Age: 47
Family: Married; two children, ages 11 and 15
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Certificate of advanced study in school administration from the State University of New York College at Cortland; master’s of education from the State University of New York College at Cortland; bachelor's degree in health sciences from the State University of New York College at Cortland
Elected office and community service experience: present member of the Skaneateles board of education; chief of the Skaneateles Fire Department (2014–19); assistant fire chief (7 years) of the Skaneateles Fire Department; 30-year member of the Skaneateles Fire Department (1989 to present); present board member, Skaneateles Youth Hockey Association; present board member of the Skaneateles High School Girls Hockey Boosters; coach for Skaneateles Lakeshore Baseball & Softball Association, Skaneateles Youth Soccer Association and Skaneateles Youth Hockey Association.
Top three priorities:
1. To provide outstanding educational programming for every student, the Skaneateles Central School District Strategic Plan must be supported. To achieve academic excellence and to have the ability to provide a variety of opportunities for all district students, school personnel must be supported and have access to needed resources and technology for both traditional and remote learning instruction.
2. When the executive order allows school districts to reopen their buildings for instruction, schools may need to assess, design and implement a new school environment to ensure the safety and emotional wellness for all students, staff, parents and community members.
3. At this time, there are numerous unknowns related to the distribution of state and federal funding to New York school districts. Schools must evaluate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the educational budgets and assess how to provide quality educational programming for every student while maintaining fiscal prudence.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am running for the Skaneateles board of education so that I can continue to serve my community as a school board member, to advocate for all children within the District and to support the SCSD strategic plan. Having grown-up in Skaneateles and now being a parent raising a family in the community, I am aware of the needs of the District and I want to use my experience and knowledge to help. With an extensive history of volunteerism and involvement in the community, I have developed strong connections with district families and residents. As an education professional, I have 23 years of experience as school administrator, teacher and coach. For the past 15 years, I have been employed by the Syracuse City School District as a vice principal at the Pre-K-8th grade and high school levels. From my service in the public school setting, I have gained valuable skills that can be utilized on the BOE in the areas of budget development, insight on remote learning instruction, knowledge on public school education regulations, assessment of school safety plans, experience with administrative support for school personnel, management of school construction projects and utilization of effective communication techniques to connect with district students, parents, personnel and community members.
Valerie Jerabeck
Age: 66
Family: Married; two grown children
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Bachelor's degree, electrical and computer engineering, Clarkson University
Elected office and community service experience: Skaneateles school board 2011; Skaneateles Education Foundation Board; Laker Limo Volunteer; 20+ years volunteering in Skaneateles schools (president of Elementary PTC and Skaneateles PTC); chaired several various school committees (After the Ball, Fundraising, Plant Sale, Staff Appreciation Day, plus others); Music Boosters (treasurer, president); District Planning Team; School Rebuilding Team (All-Campus Committee, State Street School Committee); Rotary Club (past member, Board of Directors, Scholarship Chair); Austin Park Development Board; Girl Scout Leader; Relay for Life Organizing Committee; Clarkson Engineering School Advisory Board; Clarkson Society of Women Engineers (president, founding member); Clarkson Woodstock Award winner (given to alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association, and have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers); Clarkson Woodstock Committee Chair; Tau Beta Pi (Engineering Honor Society); ETA Kappa Nu (Electrical Engineering Honor Society)
Top three priorities:
1. The lack of state aid has been an ongoing problem, and will continue to be in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The faculty and staff rose to the challenge of remote teaching/learning with little or no time to prepare and should be commended. In the future we need to develop remote learning plans that can be implemented should this ever happen again. This district has also always been forward thinking when preparing budgets, and has done the very best with the resources we have to work with. With so many unknowns ahead of us, it’s difficult to plan but this vigilance needs to continue to keep our district one of the best in Central New York and continue to make it improve.
2. Volunteerism has clearly been important to me. I would continue to encourage the high level of parental and community support and involvement, and involve the students on all levels to a higher degree.
3. To provide the same high level of education while working within the budget, in consideration of the intricate fabric of this community. The school district must weigh all components and points of view before adding or eliminating programs.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have always been proud of this school system, the faculty, the administration, and the community support and involvement here in Skaneateles. I’ve volunteered in many capacities during the past years and would like to remain involved in support of the high level of education in this community. I have the experience and dedication necessary to make a positive contribution.
Ezra Wegbreit
Age: 37
Family: Married; three children, ages 5 to 10
Residence: Skaneateles
Education: Ph.D. in experimental psychology at Northwestern University
Elected office and community service experience: Skaneateles Youth Soccer Organization soccer coach
Top three priorities:
1. Improving educational opportunities: I would advocate for shared educational programming services with BOCES and for improving our strategic education plan. My goal would be to expand the district’s course offerings while working with district leadership to maximize the value gained from taxpayer investments in public education. I would also encourage the district leadership to be actively involved in associations and educational conferences to put them at the forefront of educational innovation. My long-term goal is to make Skaneateles more competitive and to better position our students to excel after graduation.
2. Maintain fiscal responsibility: I would like to work with district leadership to ensure that we are utilizing resources in a responsible manner. Good leadership requires thoughtful, evidence-based practices focusing on what works efficiently and effectively for students, teachers, and staff.
3. Increase transparency and improve communications with the community: I will advocate for digital messenger services that are easier for parents and community members to use. I also want to explore other communication options that do not involve technology. My overall goal is to provide more transparency and better communication with the community. For example, community members should not learn from Syracuse.com that our district hired a new superintendent.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am running for school board because I am an educator and a parent of three children in the district. I am passionate about the need to support students, teachers, and staff while maintaining fiscally responsible policies. When we moved to the area in 2015, our family chose Skaneateles in large part for the community and the school district. Prior to moving here, I earned a PhD in experimental psychology from Northwestern University and subsequently completed post-doctoral research fellowships at the University of Illinois Chicago, Harvard University, and Brown University. I continue my love of education by teaching as a psychology professor at Cazenovia College. I have served on multiple Cazenovia College committees, including faculty search committees and our curriculum review council, and I currently serve on our strategic planning council and the College’s reopening committee. As a committed stakeholder in the district, I care deeply for the continued growth and success of all Skaneateles students, teachers, and staff. As a researcher and educator, I believe in using the best evidence-based practices and empirical data to improve student outcomes. As a school board member, I will focus on expanding educational opportunities, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and improving communications with the community.
Southern Cayuga Central School District:
Proposed budget: 18,061,671 ... +1.6%
Estimated tax levy: +1.0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposal for $4,900,000 capital project, with $1 million from capital reserve fund to offset local share of capital construction costs, reducing borrowing amount to $3,900,000. Would include high school kitchen electric upgrades, driveway and sidewalk replacement/repairs ad other repairs. 2. Purchase three 66-passenger buses and one Dodge Caravan replacement, at a cost not to exceed $413,470. 3. Total requested support for Aurora Free Library and Hazard Library is $122,150.
School board candidates (two three-year seats):
Christine Brozon
Age: 52
Family: Married; two children, 13 and 15
Residence: Aurora, town of Ledyard
Education: In 1992, I received my master's in industrial organizational psychology/human relations from Brooklyn College.
Elected office and community service experience: I am currently seeking a second term for the Southern Cayuga School District school board. Currently I am supporting my children in all their extracurricular activities which keeps our family rather busy. In recent years my community activities included various levels of involvement with Camp Gregory, community race organization, youth sport programs, and Friends of Long Point.
Top three priorities:
1. From my perspective, I believe the top priority for our district is creating the best educational experience for the children of our community. This experience is multi-leveled. Offering opportunities for the best education possible, creating social outlets, and serving as a center for community events. Looking after our children and their families is all part of the whole child approach that SCCS does so well. We have an outstanding assemblage of teachers supporting our kids every day along with our staff and administration.
2. A second priority is continued responsible fiscal management. Our school is our community and our community is our school. That is an important relationship that has to be considered in decision making. Keeping our children at the forefront is always a priority. Thoughtful planning and considering community impact should always be part of the process.
3. In my opinion, a third priority for our district is supporting the development of “creating community” with our school being the center of it all. Our district is geographically far reaching so in that way it serves as a community center. But beyond that I feel it serves as an institution that networks for its members. To do this relationships must be fostered through open communication and transparency. By supporting each other, we can continue to accomplish great things.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
My husband and I moved to this area to raise our children. Together we sought ways to become more involved in our community. Initially we did this through volunteering, community race organization and youth sport leagues. As our kids continue to grow and they become more involved in school my focus turned to wanting to be a bigger part of that area of their lives. When I ran for my first term it was with the intent to learn as much as I could about our school and how it functions. I wanted to understand the how and why of things as well as to take part in our schools growth and development. I feel fortunate to live where I do. I love my community and I appreciate the folks that live here. Raising my kids here always makes me remember that it truly takes a village to raise a child. am thankful to be a part of this village and hope to continue my journey of learning for another term.
Rachel McCarthy
Age: 46
Family: Married; two children, ages 12 and 14
Residence: King Ferry
Education: MPS in public garden management and BS in landscape architecture, both from Cornell University.
Elected office and community service experience: Southern Cayuga Central School CCYO youth basketball organization board member and volunteer
Top three priorities:
1. Safety. When schools reopen, how do we make sure that teaching and learning are safe for all members of our school community.
2. Accessibility. How do we improve accessibility to resources and learning for members of our community who do not have access to the internet or transportation to visit a hotspot location. All students need to have access to these resources.
3. Academic and extracurricular programs. Maintain excellence in academic and extracurricular programming while being mindful of budget cuts and reductions.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am a passionate educator and learner with a variety of experience in teaching, program development and assessment. As the curriculum coordinator for landscape development at Alfred State College, I evaluated and taught most of the landscape courses and developed several new courses for the program. In my current position as an extension educator with Cornell University, I direct the education and outreach activities for two national invasive species detection programs. A major element of my programs is online learning where I design and develop online courses so that our volunteers can learn at their own pace. While I enjoy the national scope of my work, I decided to run for the school board to get more involved locally within my community.
Union Springs Central School District
Proposed budget: $18,334,610 ... -7.1%
Estimated tax levy: +1.3%
Tax cap: Below, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: Purchase of student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $130,000.
School board candidates (three three-year seats and one one-year seat):
Ann Marie Daum
Age: 52
Family: Married; three children, ages 12 - 20
Residence: Fleming
Education: Doctor of optometry, Illinois College of Optometry
Elected office and community service experience: Union Springs Central School Board of Education since 2014. Vice President 2 years, current president
Top three priorities:
1. Budget: To continue to maintain a fiscally responsible budget. We are facing an unprecedented potential decline in state aid from the COVID-19 pandemic. We will have to use some of our reserves to weather this economic challenge. I want us to continue to be prudent to ensure our viability in the future and to be prepared for any further economic challenges.
2. Educational excellence: To continue to provide a high quality education, arts and sports program for our students. We have provided intense reading interventions, increased AP courses for students and provided an opportunity for students to graduate with an associate degree, free of charge through our partnership with CCC. We are proud to note that a senior will graduate with an associate degree at the time of their high school graduation this year. I want to continue to find ways to offer these opportunities to students with limited resources available.
3. Facilities: To continue to work with architects to complete the high school capital project on time and on budget. We have completed the AJ Smith Elementary School and bus garage capital project, along with utilizing 100k capital outlay projects to help improve our facilities. It is important to continually examine our facilities and infrastructure with respect to long range planning
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have decided to run for another term on the Board of Education because I am extremely proud of all the work that we have accomplished in our district under Dr. Powers's leadership. There is more to accomplish especially with these unprecedented challenges. I remain committed to be part of a team that will ensure our district continues to move forward in these challenging times. I am honored to serve on the board, and ask for your vote to continue the work that needs to be done. Thank you!
Mary Seitz
Age: 47
Family: Married; 19 year old daughter
Residence: Springport
Education: Associate's degree from SUNY Alfred.
Elected office and community service experience: This will be my fifth consecutive term on the Union Springs board of education.
Top three priorities:
1. Provide as many program opportunities for students as possible.
2. Equip students with the best resources, tools and technology needed to succeed academically.
3. Ensure the financial health of our district by managing current and future fiscal challenges.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have proudly served as a board of education member for the past thirteen years. Four of those years as board president and two as vice president. I have appreciated the opportunity to actively support our school district and look forward to continuing to represent our community.
Daniel Testa
Did not respond.
Erin Tones
Age: 42
Family: Married; four children, ages 4-14
Residence: Cayuga
Education: Master of science, Cornell University.
Elected office and community service experience:
I serve as a mentor for the New York Pathways in Technology (P-Tech) program at Auburn High School, I am a member of the New York FarmNet Board of Directors, and a member of the New York State Barley Growers Association Board of Directors.
Top three priorities:
1. To provide a safe and inspiring environment for our students to learn and ensure that they graduate with the necessary foundation to pursue higher education and/or enter the workforce.
2. To exercise fiscal responsibility. The school board must utilize revenue in a manner that provides sound education, effective support services, well-maintained facilities, and diverse extracurricular opportunities. Simultaneously, the board must proactively identifying budgetary constraints and have plans in place for difficult times.
3. Build bridges within the community. A school district is the central part of the community, and the school board must strive to form ties with its community members through strong communication.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
My family and I have lived in the Union Springs district since my oldest child, now in 8th grade, started kindergarten. In that time, we have had the chance to meet many of the educators and administrators in the district and have been impressed by the true sense of community in Union Springs. The leadership and teachers alike are consistently pushing the bar on the level of education and opportunities that the students experience. I would like to be part of the school board as it continues this positive momentum for our students and our entire community. I am very passionate about preparing students for their future, whether its secondary education, skilled trades, or another avenue. I think success on any path starts with a solid foundation of academics and soft skills and is built upon by nurturing an individual’s specific interests. I hope to contribute my experience in science, technology, agriculture, and mentorship to assist the board in moving our district forward. Everything that a school board is meant to accomplish is done in a cohesive partnership among the entire district, one that I am honored to be a part of.
Weedsport Central School District
Proposed budget: $20,295,324 ... -3.2%
Estimated tax levy: +2.0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition to purchase one school bus at a cost not to exceed $120,000. 2. Proposition to allow the district to collect $83,096 on behalf of the Weedsport Public Library.
School board candidates (one five-year seat open):
Norman J. Chirco
Age: 58
Family: Married; four children, ages 15-26
Residence: Weedsport
Education: I have a juris doctor from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Elected office and community service experience: I have served for 25 years on the school board, chairman of Weedsport Zoning Board of Appeals for 20 years, member of Lions Club and various organizations
Top three priorities:
1. First and foremost the school district must concern itself with the education of its students.
2. Second it must concern itself with being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers.
3. Third the school must understand that it is the cornerstone of any community. The school is important socially, educationally and as a public place which stands for the safety of students and its availability to programs which benefit students.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for the school board in 1995 when I had two very young children. At that time I wanted to be intricately involved in not only the education of my children but also the children of our community. It became readily apparent to me that the education of its students defined the perception and viability of a community. I believe there is no higher service than to volunteer one’s time to the education of its youngest residents. Additionally, it was equally important to try to remain fiscally responsible while maintaining an excellent educational opportunity. Finally, I thought my skills as an attorney could assist the school district with complicated issues. All of those issues were important then and are equally important today. In closing, I would like to thank the residents of Weedsport for allowing me to experience one of the great privileges of my life to be a member of the school board and I would appreciate the support of those residents for one more term.
