267 COVID-19 test results in, one new case in Cayuga County

Out of 267 test results received in the last 24 hours, Cayuga County has one new confirmed case of the coronavirus.
A woman in her 40s living in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Thursday. The Cayuga County Health Department is continuing its contact tracing investigation to determine if anyone had direct contact with the new case.
The new case is the 14th involving an Auburn resident. Most of the county's confirmed cases have been reported outside of the city. So far, there have been 50 residents of Cayuga County towns who tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. Fifty-two people have recovered and were released from mandatory isolation, which is ordered for positive cases. Twelve people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation.
Eighteen people are in mandatory quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The county's testing numbers continue to rise. The number of results received is 1,686, up from 1,419 on Wednesday. The health department is awaiting the results of 271 tests.
A drive-thru testing clinic operated by the health department was open Thursday for essential workers, including grocery store employees, first responders and health care providers. This was the third such clinic in four days in Cayuga County.
In Onondaga County, officials reported a net gain of 12 active cases, which are now at 659 as of Thursday afternoon. Active cases have steadily increased there since proactive COVID-19 testing began late last month.
Onondaga reported 35 new positive test results, raising the year-to-date total to 1,523. The county had two more coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 84, with 26 of those connected with nursing home residents. There are currently 59 people hospitalized with the virus in Onondaga, 16 of them listed in critical condition.
Among other counties that surround Cayuga, Tompkins (137 confirmed cases), Cortland (38) and Seneca (37) reported no new cases Thursday. Both Wayne (90) and Oswego (78) reported four newly confirmed cases.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
