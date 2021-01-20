32 days, 2,049 cases and 51 deaths: Breaking down Cayuga County's COVID-19 surge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have been encouraging signs for Cayuga County over the last two weeks. The number of active cases dropped from a record of 1,095 on Jan. 7 to 404 on Jan. 18. The health department's latest update shows that active cases increased to 440 on Tuesday.

The county also has fewer people in mandatory quarantine than there were for most of December and January. There are now 2,406 people in quarantine, which is required when someone has contact with a positive case.

Despite the positive indicators, hospitalizations remain high for the county — there are 41 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, down from 46 one day ago — and there were two more deaths reported on Tuesday. Two nursing home residents, both of whom were women in their 80s, died after testing positive for the virus.

The health department admitted 117 new cases on Tuesday, including eight cases at local correctional facilities. It wasn't disclosed whether the cases are at either Auburn or Cayuga correctional facilities, but both prisons have been responding to outbreaks.

There are an additional 87 cases awaiting admission, which are individuals who have tested positive but haven't been placed into isolation. The cases awaiting admission aren't included in the county's active and confirmed case totals.

As of Tuesday, Cayuga County has 4,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. More than 80% of the cases have been reported in December and January. The county set a record with 2,204 cases in December. Through the first 19 days of January, there have been 1,536 cases.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.