32 days, 2,049 cases and 51 deaths: Breaking down Cayuga County's COVID-19 surge

A graphic released by the Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday details a hellish 32-day period for the county — one in which more than 2,000 residents were infected with COVID-19 and 51 people died.
The image features data from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15. During that time frame, there were 2,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Female residents accounted for 51.4% (1,054) of the cases, while 995 men tested positive for the virus. The average age of a positive case was 46 years old. The youngest case was 2 months old. The oldest was 100. The most common age among the 2,000-plus cases was 33.
Most of Cayuga County's cases were in Auburn or surrounding towns. The city had 983 cases, nearly half of all cases during that span. With 115 cases, Owasco had the most among towns in the county. Moravia had 102 cases, but that total also includes 45 inmates who tested positive for the virus at Cayuga Correctional Facility. The prison is located in the town.
There were 68 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 during that month-long stretch. Fifty-one people died after testing positive for the virus. Many of those deaths occurred in a nursing home, The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. There have been 45 COVID-related deaths at the facility, according to the state Department of Health.
The 51 deaths from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15 are 70% of the county's total COVID-19 fatalities (72).
There have been encouraging signs for Cayuga County over the last two weeks. The number of active cases dropped from a record of 1,095 on Jan. 7 to 404 on Jan. 18. The health department's latest update shows that active cases increased to 440 on Tuesday.
The county also has fewer people in mandatory quarantine than there were for most of December and January. There are now 2,406 people in quarantine, which is required when someone has contact with a positive case.
Despite the positive indicators, hospitalizations remain high for the county — there are 41 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, down from 46 one day ago — and there were two more deaths reported on Tuesday. Two nursing home residents, both of whom were women in their 80s, died after testing positive for the virus.
The health department admitted 117 new cases on Tuesday, including eight cases at local correctional facilities. It wasn't disclosed whether the cases are at either Auburn or Cayuga correctional facilities, but both prisons have been responding to outbreaks.
There are an additional 87 cases awaiting admission, which are individuals who have tested positive but haven't been placed into isolation. The cases awaiting admission aren't included in the county's active and confirmed case totals.
As of Tuesday, Cayuga County has 4,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. More than 80% of the cases have been reported in December and January. The county set a record with 2,204 cases in December. Through the first 19 days of January, there have been 1,536 cases.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.