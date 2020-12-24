35 days, 1,441 cases: Cayuga County details COVID-19 surge since mid-November

The Cayuga County Health Department has released new data that shows how the recent COVID-19 surge has affected residents in every corner of the county.

According to the health department's infographic, there were 1,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Nov. 16 through Dec. 21. Before Nov. 16, the county had 686 confirmed cases in the first eight months of the pandemic.

There were 65 total hospitalizations during this period and six deaths — the deadliest stretch of the pandemic for Cayuga County.

Males accounted for 52.5% of the cases (757) during the surge. There were 684 female cases. The average age of the cases was 42 years old. The oldest was 96 years old, while the youngest was 1 1/2 months old. The most common age of the cases was 59.

By age group, there were 240 cases in their 50s, 229 in their 30s and 223 in their 20s. The uptick has affected residents in more vulnerable groups, including 195 cases in their 60s, 84 in their 70s, 32 in their 80s and 13 in their 90s.

Most of the cases (828) were residents of Auburn or the "donut towns" — Aurelius, Fleming, Owasco, Sennett and Throop — surrounding the city. Auburn had the most cases (500) of any municipality in the county. Owasco, with 140 cases, had the most among towns.