35 days, 1,441 cases: Cayuga County details COVID-19 surge since mid-November

The Cayuga County Health Department has released new data that shows how the recent COVID-19 surge has affected residents in every corner of the county.
According to the health department's infographic, there were 1,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Nov. 16 through Dec. 21. Before Nov. 16, the county had 686 confirmed cases in the first eight months of the pandemic.
There were 65 total hospitalizations during this period and six deaths — the deadliest stretch of the pandemic for Cayuga County.
Males accounted for 52.5% of the cases (757) during the surge. There were 684 female cases. The average age of the cases was 42 years old. The oldest was 96 years old, while the youngest was 1 1/2 months old. The most common age of the cases was 59.
By age group, there were 240 cases in their 50s, 229 in their 30s and 223 in their 20s. The uptick has affected residents in more vulnerable groups, including 195 cases in their 60s, 84 in their 70s, 32 in their 80s and 13 in their 90s.
Most of the cases (828) were residents of Auburn or the "donut towns" — Aurelius, Fleming, Owasco, Sennett and Throop — surrounding the city. Auburn had the most cases (500) of any municipality in the county. Owasco, with 140 cases, had the most among towns.
Every town had a double-digit case total during the 35-day surge. Moravia had 93 cases, which is largely due to the outbreak at Cayuga Correctional Facility. In this latest outbreak — the first occurred in October — 67 incarcerated individuals at the prison have tested positive for the virus. Brutus had 77 cases. Sterling, the northernmost town in the county, had 46.
Nearly 80% of cases exhibited some of the more common symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills or a fever, body or muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting and the loss of smell or taste.
The number of cases and hospitalizations are still rising in Cayuga County. The health department announced in its latest update that 115 more cases were admitted on Wednesday. These are individuals who tested positive for the virus and have been placed into mandatory isolation, a requirement for confirmed cases.
There are now 669 active COVID-19 cases in the county, which is a new record. There's also a new high of 4,152 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for individuals who have been exposed to the virus.
Since mid-March, the county has 2,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total doesn't include 118 cases that are awaiting admission into isolation. If those cases are included in the count, the county has 2,316 cases this year.
The health department reports that there are 38 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, which is another new high. That tally doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county.
