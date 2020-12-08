 Skip to main content
40 more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, hospitalizations steady
CAYUGA COUNTY

40 more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, hospitalizations steady

Virus Outbreak Tennessee

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

The Cayuga County Health Department resumed daily COVID-19 updates on Tuesday and reported 40 new cases and a slight dip in hospitalizations. 

According to the news release, there were 50 cases admitted on Monday and another 132 awaiting admission. The department explained that the cases awaiting admission are individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and need to be contacted and placed into mandatory isolation. In many cases, these are people who don't answer their phone, don't have voicemail or there isn't a correct phone number listed for them. 

The Citizen calculated the number of new cases by adding the number of confirmed cases and cases awaiting admission on Monday and subtracting it from Tuesday's totals. The county had 1,051 confirmed cases and 142 cases awaiting admission on Monday. As of Tuesday, there are 1,101 confirmed cases and 132 cases awaiting admission. 

The health department reports that there are 279 active cases and 1,347 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who have contact with positive cases. Both are new highs for the county. 

There are 16 patients with COVID-19 at Auburn Community Hospital, down from 17 reported on Monday. With the uptick in cases, there has been an increase in hospitalizations. While the number hospitalized fluctuates because new patients are admitted and some are discharged, the total has remained in double digits for at least three weeks. 

Not counting the cases awaiting admission, the county's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by 102% since Nov. 9. On that date, the county had 545 total cases since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the total is up to 1,101. More than half of the county's total cases have been reported in the last 29 days. 

Cayuga County has at least 245 new COVID-19 cases in December, which puts it on pace to shatter the previous monthly high of 422 set in November. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

