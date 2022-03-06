 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Cayuga County

Powerball
Chris Sciria

A customer who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Cayuga County convenience store is $50,000 richer. 

The New York Lottery said that a third-prize ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing was sold at Fastrac in Weedsport. The ticket is worth $50,000. 

To win a third prize in the drawing, players must match four of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 8, 23, 37, 52, 63 and the Powerball was 13. 

The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim their prize. 

The Powerball drawing is televised at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing was an estimated $85 million. 

