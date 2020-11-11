$50K campaign launched for monument at Aurelius veterans park

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the installation of a new monument at the entrance to Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius.

The monument would depict the raising of the U.S. flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. Fifteen feet tall and 20 feet wide, it would be lit at night, making it visible from nearby Route 326. The memorial would be similar in appearance to the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington, D.C., and would also include the insignias of the five branches of service on its base.

The campaign has a goal of $50,000. It's part of an effort to revitalize the seven-acre park, which opened in 1986 and features a 15-foot veterans monument and a wall of honor with the names of those who gave their lives in service to their country. The park also includes a youth baseball field that was used by Auburn's Babe Ruth League until the mid-2010s.

The GoFundMe campaign and park revitalization effort are being led by Dick Gagliardi, the former president of the Babe Ruth League who led the effort to build the park. Along with the monument, an area will be created to host a Lockheed T-33 aircraft currently located at Sampson Memorial Naval & Air Force Museum. The jet has been committed to the park by the Navy, Gagliardi said.