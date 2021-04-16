$50K grant to support hemlock control around Skaneateles, Otisco lakes

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service will help stop the spread of HWA, an invasive species that feeds on hemlock trees, killing them in four to 10 years. Eastern hemlocks are crucial to the local watersheds, the district said in a news release, as they provide soil stability and a unique ecosystem for flora and fauna. The $50,000 grant will fund the treatment of about 1,500 eastern hemlocks. The district is partnering with the Skaneateles Lake Association and the Otisco Lake Preservation Association to implement the grant.