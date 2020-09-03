$7 million project to reconstruct part of South Street in Auburn moving forward

AUBURN — A $7 million project to reconstruct a portion of South Street in Auburn is set to move forward.
At its meeting Thursday, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution on a supplement agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the South Street Corridor Enhancement Project, in which South Street between Metcalf Drive and the city line will be redone with various improvements.
Every council member present voted in favor of the project, as Councilor Debby McCormick was absent. Bill Lupien, Auburn's superintendent of engineering services, said the city has been trying to make this happen for over a decade. City Manager Jeff Dygert said the project will include a larger water main, new storm sewers and sidewalks, saying it will be "a totally brand new section of road."
Lupien said after the meeting the plan is to advertise for bids in October, get them in November and pick a bidder in front of council in December. He said the work is necessary.
A background memo on the project said the current estimated cost is $7,036,000. $5,104,000, or 80% of that figure, is eligible for federal reimbursement. The amount is also partially eligible for 15% state "Marchiselli" reimbursement, or $555,000, the memo said. A $500,000 grant award from the Northern Border Regional Commission will go toward the replacement of the South Street water main. The city's remaining share for the project will be an estimated $877,000.
In 2009, council approved an agreement with the state DOT to move forward with a project meant to reconstruct South Street between Metcalf Drive and the city line, a resolution on the supplemental agreement available on the city's website said. That project's funding was discontinued by the state in 2013.
Council then passed a resolution for a master agreement with the DOT in 2015 "to proceed with preliminary engineering, design and right-of-way incidentals for the South Street Corridor Enhancement Project," the memo said. The project was a way to restore partial funding for the project discontinued in 2013.
By May 2016, council passed a resolution combining the two projects "to cover all phases of work for the project: scoping, design phases 1-6, incidentals, acquisition, construction and inspection," the memo said.
In other news:
• Council unanimously passed a resolution to buy a $66,900 drone for the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony previously said the machine wouldn't be bought with city budget funds but with money seized from criminal activities, largely from drug-related cases. There are guidelines on how these asset forfeiture funds can be spent.
According to a background memo, the APD is developing a drone program. It would be used for scenarios such as missing and endangered person searches in day and night through thermal imagery, crime scene observation and imagery, and vehicle accident scene investigation and reconstruction. The memo added that the APD crafted a drone policy "so that the privacy of residents of Auburn is well protected and respected in our policy." Prohibited drone uses include remote pilots harassing, intimidating or discriminating against an individual or group or holding random surveillance activities. Outside of criminal investigations where a court-issued search warrant has been obtained, the drone isn't for monitoring homes and private property, Anthony had said.
