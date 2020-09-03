$7 million project to reconstruct part of South Street in Auburn moving forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — A $7 million project to reconstruct a portion of South Street in Auburn is set to move forward.

At its meeting Thursday, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution on a supplement agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the South Street Corridor Enhancement Project, in which South Street between Metcalf Drive and the city line will be redone with various improvements.

Every council member present voted in favor of the project, as Councilor Debby McCormick was absent. Bill Lupien, Auburn's superintendent of engineering services, said the city has been trying to make this happen for over a decade. City Manager Jeff Dygert said the project will include a larger water main, new storm sewers and sidewalks, saying it will be "a totally brand new section of road."

Lupien said after the meeting the plan is to advertise for bids in October, get them in November and pick a bidder in front of council in December. He said the work is necessary.