$70 million in grant funding available for New York child care programs

A total of $70 million in grant funding is available to help address a lack of child care services in certain areas.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services announced that the funding is meant for new licensed, registered or permitted child care programs" in areas of the state with the least supply, known as child care deserts," according to a news release.

The funds, part of a $100 million child care initiative in the 2021 enacted budget, are being made available via the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The Invest in NY Child Care grant program will be administered by the children and family services office.

Nearly all of the Cayuga County-area is considered a child care "desert" based on the rate of children per available slots. The grants are meant to help new child care providers with creating programs, along with recruiting, retaining and training people to meet workforce demands, the release said.

Uses for the grant funding includes supporting start-up expenses, general child care business expenses, personnel costs, and staff expenses in accessing COVID-19 vaccines. Before potential providers can apply for grant funding, applicants need to have turned in their license application.

Providers can apply for funding at ocfs.ny.gov/programs/childcare/deserts/. The websites notes that application submissions are set to start in April. People are asked to check the website closer to that month and to complete provider orientation and request an application.

Those needing help with starting child care programs are asked to reach out to their county's children and family services office or contact Joshua King, the regional business advisor for Child Care Solutions, who can assist with the licensing process. King can reached by phone at (315) 446-1220, ext. 332, or by email at joshuak@childcaresolutionscny.org.

