750-mile New York state recreation trail open to public

A 750-mile trail in New York state is now available for use.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release that the Empire State Trail, which the state calls the longest multi-use state trail in the country, is completed and became available for use on use Dec. 31. Seventy-five percent of the trail, the release said, is made up of off-road trails "ideal for cyclists, hikers, runners, cross-country skiers and snow-shoers."
The trail goes from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada, and from Albany to Buffalo along the Erie Canal, the release said.
The trail is expected to attract 8.6 million residents and tourists on an annual basis.
"Nearly four years ago, we announced plans to build the Empire State Trail and I am excited to announce it's been completed on time and will open on New Year's Eve," Cuomo said in the news release. "There's no trail like it in the nation — 750 miles of multi-use trail literally from Manhattan to the Canadian Border, from Buffalo to Albany. Not only does it provide an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and history of New York, but it also gives New Yorkers from every corner of the state a safe outlet for recreation as we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we approach the holiday weekend, there is no better time than now to put on your mask and experience it for yourself."
The release said the project connects 20 regional trails to make a continuous statewide signed route.
"As part of the 58 distinct projects to complete the Trail on time, more than 180 miles of new off-road trail was created and 400 miles of previously disconnected, off-road trails were linked to eliminate gaps and ease engineering challenges such as railroad and water crossings in high traffic areas, the news release said. "The New York State Department of Transportation improved 170 miles of on-road bicycle route sections to enhance safety and travel on low-speed rural roadways and city streets when possible. New York State also installed 45 gateways and trailheads along the route to welcome visitors and branded the trail with signage, interpretive panels, bike racks, and benches."