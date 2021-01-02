750-mile New York state recreation trail open to public

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release that the Empire State Trail, which the state calls the longest multi-use state trail in the country, is completed and became available for use on use Dec. 31. Seventy-five percent of the trail, the release said, is made up of off-road trails "ideal for cyclists, hikers, runners, cross-country skiers and snow-shoers."

"Nearly four years ago, we announced plans to build the Empire State Trail and I am excited to announce it's been completed on time and will open on New Year's Eve," Cuomo said in the news release. "There's no trail like it in the nation — 750 miles of multi-use trail literally from Manhattan to the Canadian Border, from Buffalo to Albany. Not only does it provide an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and history of New York, but it also gives New Yorkers from every corner of the state a safe outlet for recreation as we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we approach the holiday weekend, there is no better time than now to put on your mask and experience it for yourself."