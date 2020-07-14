9-year-old hit by car in Auburn suffers minor injury

Police said a 9-year-old girl was struck by a slow-moving vehicle Monday night but was not seriously injured.
Auburn Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said a vehicle struck the girl while she was riding an electric scooter near 237 Janet St. in Auburn around 7:30 p.m. after she emerged behind some parked cars.
When police arrived on the scene, the girl was able to walk around. She complained of shoulder pain and was transported for a precautionary medical evaluation, Anthony said.
No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle, who remained on the scene.
