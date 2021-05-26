Foreigner, 98 Degrees coming to the New York State Fair

A classic rock band and a pop group have been added to the schedule of concerts at the New York State Fair.
The fair announced Wednesday that Foreigner will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Founding member Mick Jones leads the band that scored nine Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts, including “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “Cold As Ice.” It will be the fourth appearance for Foreigner at the fair, following shows in 1994, 2006 and 2011.
“Any list of the top rock bands includes Foreigner," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "They’ve created unforgettable songs that are staples of classic rock radio and Spotify and YouTube playlists worldwide."
And the men of R&B pop supergroup 98 Degrees will bring their hits, including “Give Me Just One Night” and more to the fair at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
It’s the group’s second appearance, following a concert in 2001.
“98 Degrees has given us some wonderfully romantic songs and they put on a great show. This is a great, family-friendly show and we are excited to welcome them back,” Waffner said.
The "Reimagined" fair will be in an outdoor format this year designed to be as safe as possible. Based on current state guidance, buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms. To comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.
Previously announced acts include:
• Nas, Friday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.
• RATT, Saturday, Aug. 21 (time TBA)
• Brothers Osborne, Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
• Sister Sledge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28 with time to be announced.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2 with time to be announced
Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can watch the concert.