'A balancing act': Cayuga County holds first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

"That is our intention as time moves forward and the eligibility phases open up," Cuddy said.

Having more vaccinators won't just be useful for public clinics. Cuddy explained that they also want to ensure access to the vaccine for vulnerable populations, such as residents of senior centers, who may not be able to attend a public clinic.

For now, though, the focus is on the first phase. The health department and others who receive the vaccine must follow strict federal and state guidelines. In New York, there could be penalties for health departments, hospitals and other providers that administer vaccines to groups who aren't eligible to receive it in phase 1A.

Cuddy called it a "balancing act" because while there is a push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, they need to exercise caution to ensure they aren't violating any of the state rules.

"We know that there are other people who desire a vaccine," she said. "We know that there are other people who will benefit given the nature of their jobs. But we have to follow the criteria set forth by the state government."

