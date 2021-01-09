'A balancing act': Cayuga County holds first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doses were limited, but the Cayuga County Health Department administered the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of health care workers and first responders on Saturday.
The clinic, which was held at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius, was open to a broad group of workers in health care fields, including emergency medical technicians, funeral home employees and individuals working in congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities.
More than 300 people received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is one of two — Pfizer manufactured the other — approved by federal regulators.
The health department had to comply with the state's phased rollout of the vaccine. In phase 1A, health care workers are prioritized. In the next phase, 1B, a larger group of first responders — corrections officers, firefighters and police officers — and residents who are age 75 and older will be eligible to receive the inoculation.
"We're really pleased to have this to offer our community members," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director.
A second vaccination clinic will be held Monday, and anyone who is eligible in phase 1A can get the vaccine. On Tuesday, another clinic will be held at the BOCES campus, and people in two groups under phase 1B are eligible to participate: law enforcement officers and teachers. An appointment is required. To sign up, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics."
The vaccination clinic on Saturday was the first public clinic in the county. Auburn Community Hospital and East Hill Medical Center received their first doses of the vaccine before Christmas and began inoculating employees. Cayuga County nursing homes participated in a federal program that allowed them to partner with pharmacies to administer the vaccine.
But as more residents become eligible for the vaccine — in phase 1B, there could be thousands of residents in the county who could receive their first dose — the health department will need partners to administer the inoculations. On Friday, 25 members of the Auburn Fire Department participated in a training session to become vaccinators. Other emergency medical technicians are being trained to vaccine residents.
Auburn Community Hospital will be involved, too. Along with health department staff, the additional help will allow for more clinics in the future.
"That is our intention as time moves forward and the eligibility phases open up," Cuddy said.
Having more vaccinators won't just be useful for public clinics. Cuddy explained that they also want to ensure access to the vaccine for vulnerable populations, such as residents of senior centers, who may not be able to attend a public clinic.
For now, though, the focus is on the first phase. The health department and others who receive the vaccine must follow strict federal and state guidelines. In New York, there could be penalties for health departments, hospitals and other providers that administer vaccines to groups who aren't eligible to receive it in phase 1A.
Cuddy called it a "balancing act" because while there is a push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, they need to exercise caution to ensure they aren't violating any of the state rules.
"We know that there are other people who desire a vaccine," she said. "We know that there are other people who will benefit given the nature of their jobs. But we have to follow the criteria set forth by the state government."
