'A big deal for us': Motorcade, memorial to honor Cayuga County Vietnam vets

When the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument is dedicated Sept. 19 at Centerport Aqueduct Park in Brutus, those present won't be looking at the actual monument.
They'll be looking at a replica, as the actual monument has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10-ton black granite structure arrived late from India, said Nicholas Valenti of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, the Cayuga County group spearheading the project. That gave the monument's engravers in Canada less time to complete their meticulous work.
But when the engravers called Valenti weeks ago to let him know the monument wouldn't be ready until sometime in November, he told them to take their time.
Because if there's a theme to the events of Sept. 19, it's waiting.
That's especially true of the motorcade that will take place in the morning. Organized by the chapter and the Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club, it will consist of several classic cars, as well as local law enforcement and the Patriot Guard Riders. Together, they'll give Cayuga County's Vietnam veterans the welcome home they didn't get half a century ago, Valenti said.
When he came home in August 1970 after serving with the Marines, it was just his parents, aunt, brother and sister who greeted him at the airport in Syracuse. That's how it was for most who returned from Vietnam, Valenti said, including the 2,500 from Cayuga County. Divided public opinion about the conflict deprived them of the hero's welcome most other veterans receive. All Valenti got was the occasional question — namely, why America was at war in the Southeast Asian country. So he didn't talk much about his service, either.
"We just went on with our lives. So there's been an emptiness there, I think. A void that needed to be filled," he told The Citizen Thursday. "This is what we're trying to do, is fill that void."
The motorcade will proceed from Auburn High School down Lake Avenue, Metcalf Drive and South Street. At Memorial City Hall, the vehicles will be greeted by the tolling of the Old Wheeler bell. It will toll 29 times in memory of the 29 men from Cayuga County who lost their lives in the war — two of whom Valenti and the local veterans chapter didn't discover until recently.
The chapter learned of them during its efforts to secure pictures of seven of the 29 servicemen for the memorial, Valenti said. First was Marines Lance Cpl. John Marshall Snyder Jr., of Cayuga. After receiving a random tip, Valenti broke the case when he happened to mention the name to former Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould, who responded that he lived down the street from Snyder. Valenti was then able to confirm his hometown, his attendance at Union Springs High School and his death on April 7, 1968, in Quảng Trị province in South Vietnam.
Second was Navy corpsman Robert Victor Moore. This time, Valenti got a tip about a casualty from the southern part of the county. He had eluded the chapter because, as Valenti would learn, Moore listed his hometown as Homer, in Cortland County, where he attended school. But he was actually from the town of Summerhill. Moore was killed on July 18, 1969, also in Quảng Trị province.
"It made us feel good that we found these two guys, and that their families know they're going to be remembered," Valenti said. "The community helped us a lot."
Meanwhile, the chapter also tracked down the pictures of the seven servicemen it was missing. All 29 will be part of the memorial at Centerport Aqueduct Park, Valenti said, lining two sections on either side of the 10-foot-tall centerpiece listing the names. The 29 names and photos have also been sent to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund for addition to its database.
On the back of the structure will be more names — 11 veterans from Cayuga County who came back from Vietnam, but nonetheless died as a result of their service. Whether they were claimed by diabetes or cancer due to Agent Orange or suicide due to post-traumatic stress disorder, they're part of the memorial fund's In Memory program.
Also on the back of the memorial will be a summary of Vietnam's turbulent history from 1942 to 1982, the year the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was raised in Washington, D.C.
Designed by Four Seasons Memorials in Auburn, the new structure recognizes not only the loss of those 29 lives in Vietnam and 11 lives afterward, Valenti said, but the suffering of their loved ones.
The chapter tried to locate the memorial at Emerson Park, and then downtown Auburn, but was turned down due to its size. Valenti is glad it wound up in Brutus, though, as it will be featured at a park that's undergoing $2 million in renovations to make it more attractive to visitors. Although the people who go to the park Sept. 19 won't see the actual memorial, he hopes they come anyway — just as he hopes they come to the roads leading to the park to show their support for Cayuga County's Vietnam veterans all these years later.
"Hopefully we'll see people give us a kind of welcome that we didn't get," Valenti said. "This is a big deal for us."
