'A big one': Flooding closes roads, affects businesses, homes in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Legislator Mark Strong, who represents the towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius and Summerhill, said there are businesses and homes affected by flooding, especially in the village of Moravia. He heard reports of similar conditions throughout the county.

Strong is among the homeowners who are trying to keep their basements dry. When the rain began Tuesday, he had to dig a ditch at his house because of the high water levels.

"Everybody is in the same boat," he said, adding that he's had 7.7 inches of rain at his house over the past three days.

The Owasco Inlet in Moravia reached major flooding stage overnight, peaking at 10.57 feet early Thursday morning. Major flood stage for the inlet begins at 9.5 feet. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the inlet level was down to 8.62 feet. Minor flood stage for the inlet is between 8.5 and 8 feet.

Flooding has been more common after heavy rainstorms in Cayuga County. In July, there was a flash flooding, most notably at Casowasco in Scipio. It caused extensive damage to the campground and retreat center. There were campers on the grounds at the time, but no one was injured.