Arts and crafts retail chain A.C. Moore will close its 145 stores, including the company's Auburn location.
Anthony Piperno, A.C. Moore's CEO, announced the store closings in a statement Monday. The closures will affect more than 5,000 employees.
"For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer," Piperno said. "Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level."
A.C. Moore didn't reveal when the stores will close. Piperno said that plans for closing the locations will be released "in the upcoming weeks."
While the stores will remain open for now, A.C. Moore is no longer accepting online orders. Any orders placed before the closing announcement will be fulfilled.
The first A.C. Moore store opened in New Jersey in 1985, according to the company's website. There are several A.C. Moore locations in New York, including two other stores near Rochester and Syracuse.
According to a news release, The Michaels Companies — another arts and crafts retailer — will assume leases and reopen up to 40 locations and an East Coast distribution facility. The specific locations that Michaels will operate weren't disclosed.
"This transaction enables us to further expand our presence in strategic markets and serve even more customers both online and in store," Michaels CEO Mark Cosby said. "We look forward to reopening these stores under the Michaels name in 2020 and welcoming new team members."