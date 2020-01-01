A changed community: The decade's five most impactful Cayuga County-area stories

Top stories through the years

Each year, The Citizen produces a package reviewing the biggest stories of the previous 12 months. Here's a look back at the headlines for the top three choices during this decade:

2010

1: Downtown Auburn hotel project controversy

2: Cayuga Nation cigarette tax battle

3: Jordan-Elbridge school community turmoil

2011

1. Deadly domestic violence cases

2. Aurora clerk takes stand against same-sex marriage

3. Skaneateles football season concludes in a courthouse

2012

1. A Weedsport baby's battle generates outpouring of support

2. Emotional Auburn murder trial ends with guilty verdict

3. Disgraced ex-Auburn police officer guilty again

2013

1. Leader of the free world spends a night in Auburn

2. A major employer, Daikin McQuay, announces shutdown plans

3. Elections bring big changes to local government

2014

1. Cayuga Nation's leadership dispute

2. Community embraces Weedsport family

3. Tinkers burns and rises again in Auburn

2015

1. Democrats make historical gains — control Auburn City Council, Cayuga County Legislature

2. Fingerlakes Mall closures mount

3. Heroin abuse escalates, community responds

2016

1. Toxic Owasco Lake algae infiltrates public water supply

2. Repeat drunk driver kills Auburn teenager

3. Tubman named for $20 bill as park progresses

2017

1. Harmful algal blooms return to Cayuga County-area, multi-faceted response evolves

2. Extreme weather hits both ends of Cayuga County

3. State's $10 million welcome center project draws cheers, jeers

2018

1. Equal Rights Heritage Center opens in downtown Auburn

2. Auburn wins $10 million state revitalization contest

3. Parking changes brought to downtown Auburn

2019

1. Transformations and uncertainty for Falcon Park, Doubledays

2. Homicide rocks city as three charged with murder

3. Locastro makes Major League Baseball splash