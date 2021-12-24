'A Christmas miracle': Auburn man returns home after long COVID fight

Bill Moore did not think he would be home again.

Moore, an Auburn resident who was fully vaccinated but has underlying health issues, contracted COVID-19 in July — the beginning of a five-month ordeal. According to his wife, Joyce, his illness started with cold-like symptoms but quickly worsened. He went to an urgent care center, which diagnosed him with COVID pneumonia, and was sent to Auburn Community Hospital.

He was released from the hospital but returned a few days later. Joyce Moore said, on Aug. 2, they had to call an ambulance. Bill's blood oxygen level dropped to 67, far below the normal range. He was admitted to the hospital and, later that week, placed on a ventilator because his condition deteriorated.

"It was so bad there that they were not able to take care of him," Joyce said.

On Aug. 10, Bill was transferred to St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse and placed in the hospital's intensive care unit. After Bill was at the hospital for a couple of hours, a doctor called Joyce. They told her, she recalls, that Bill "was the sickest patient they've had with COVID."

For the next seven weeks, Joyce and her three children did not know whether Bill would survive. He spent weeks on a ventilator. Attempts to take him off the machine weren't successful.

At one point, Joyce said, she and her children had their bags packed to go to the hospital. They were ready to say their final goodbyes to Bill.

But there was a major development — the first step in Bill's eventual recovery from COVID and a long medically-induced coma. Doctors asked Bill a question and directed him to nod his yes or no. He followed those directions and nodded. A doctor called Joyce and told her, "Let's pursue this longer," Joyce recalled.

With Bill still on a ventilator, doctors wanted to perform a tracheostomy. Joyce made that difficult decision, despite Bill's wishes to not be kept on machines. After seven weeks in a coma, Bill started to respond. Ten weeks into his hospitalization, he was moved out of the ICU.

Even as Bill started to improve, he needed significant rehabilitation. Doctors did not know whether he would be able to swallow, Joyce said. A feeding tube was inserted, but after several days he could swallow. There was also concern that he would be unable to speak. Initially, he had slurred speech. But after a week and a half, Joyce said he started to talk.

"You gotta understand," Joyce said, fighting back tears, "they didn't think he was going to do anything. They thought he was going to die."

Bill left St. Joseph's Health on Oct. 11. Before he could go home, though, he needed physical therapy. According to Joyce, Bill was effectively paralyzed. While he could move his arms, he was unable to turn or lift up his body. He could not lift his legs and wasn't walking.

Bill's first stop on the road to recovery was in Schenectady. He remained there for a month until Medicare informed them that they would no longer cover his stay. On Nov. 11, he was transferred to a facility in Utica, where he remained for 11 days before being moved to The Centers at St. Camillus in Syracuse on Nov. 22.

On Tuesday, Bill returned to his Auburn home.

"I never thought I'd get here," he said. "It was a long haul. I really never thought I was gonna get home."

The Moores are thankful for the outpouring of support they received from the community. Bill is a retired corrections officer and co-owner of Gaston Moore Photography. Joyce said she heard from so many people who were photographed by Bill over the years. She also credited the cards they received for helping Bill regain his reading ability.

Bill is fully vaccinated, Joyce said, but has diabetes — the second-most common comorbidity found in New Yorkers who have died of COVID-19. While Joyce thinks the shots helped him, she is appreciative of the medical staff who cared for Bill over the last five months.

"If it wasn't for those doctors and nurses at St. Joe's, Bill would not be alive today," Joyce said, describing it as "a Christmas miracle."

Bill has more work to do. He is walking with the aid of a walker. He told The Citizen that he is up to 40 paces, but acknowledged that it "takes about everything that I have out of me. We just have to build from there."

He is happy to be home and to see his dog, Biggs. He has a goal: By spring, he wants to be able to take Biggs for walks.

While there is more work to do, the Moores are relishing this moment. Bill is happy he will be able to spend Christmas at his home with his family. Joyce echoed that sentiment.

"It's the best Christmas gift that we could ever have to have Bill home and be able to enjoy it together," she said.

