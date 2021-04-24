'A clean community': Auburn volunteers help out at Earth Day cleanup event

She noted that volunteers last year discovered a table and a large knife in the area. As Dibble explained that, a volunteer Saturday was seen carrying a tire that was found. Commission member Timothy Donovan later told Dibble he discovered a syringe. Cayuga County Legislator Tricia Kerr, helping with her husband, Fred, found a gas can. Dibble said the commission asks that people take out what they bring with them to the damn.

Closer to the river, Auburn High School senior Madeline Sherman and freshmen Clara Neuman and Dejah Evans-Murphy were picking up trash. All three wore gloves as they tended to the ground around them. Neuman, a member of the school's environments club, said that because some items get left there for long periods of time, she tries to sift through the debris to find litter.

Sherman, who will be studying environmental science at the Rochester Institute of Technology, said she goes on nature walks a lot, so she is used to seeing trash at trails. She wants people to clean up the areas more often.

"There's definitely a lot of neglect with public spaces like this, but it's really good to see people coming out around Earth Day on a nice, sunny day, to just be outside and also helping clean up," she said.