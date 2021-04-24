'A clean community': Auburn volunteers help out at Earth Day cleanup event

AUBURN — When the Auburn Beautification Commission came to clean the Mill Street Dam area last year, around seven people showed up. On Saturday, however, commission president Sarah Dibble estimated around 60 volunteers arrived to pick up trash.
People removed all manner of garbage along the Owasco River for the Earth Day cleanup event sponsored by the commission, Cayuga Climate Action, Auburn Downtown BID and the city of Auburn
Dibble marveled at how many people were there to help out, including the Auburn Girls Modified Lacrosse team from Auburn Junior High School.
"It warms my heart that the people of Auburn have such big hearts and they really want to see their city (look) more beautiful," she said.
Volunteers worked from the dam to Market Street Park downtown, armed with trash bags and tools to pick up discarded items scattered across the landscape.
"People use this as a garbage dump. They walk and they don't see a trash can, so they just throw (items away). We see a lot of coffee cups, a lot of cigarette butts, a lot of the travel liquor jars," Dibble said. "One person obviously has established residence. There were some blankets down here."
She noted that volunteers last year discovered a table and a large knife in the area. As Dibble explained that, a volunteer Saturday was seen carrying a tire that was found. Commission member Timothy Donovan later told Dibble he discovered a syringe. Cayuga County Legislator Tricia Kerr, helping with her husband, Fred, found a gas can. Dibble said the commission asks that people take out what they bring with them to the damn.
Closer to the river, Auburn High School senior Madeline Sherman and freshmen Clara Neuman and Dejah Evans-Murphy were picking up trash. All three wore gloves as they tended to the ground around them. Neuman, a member of the school's environments club, said that because some items get left there for long periods of time, she tries to sift through the debris to find litter.
Sherman, who will be studying environmental science at the Rochester Institute of Technology, said she goes on nature walks a lot, so she is used to seeing trash at trails. She wants people to clean up the areas more often.
"There's definitely a lot of neglect with public spaces like this, but it's really good to see people coming out around Earth Day on a nice, sunny day, to just be outside and also helping clean up," she said.
"It's really encouraging knowing that there's at least some shred of hope that people care about keeping the entire Earth alive," Evans-Murphy added.
As the lacrosse team was leaving, co-coach Mollie Simmons said the team joins a community service project every year. She talked about why the cleanup event was chosen. To Simmons, the importance of keeping the city clean is "a no-brainer."
"Everybody lives in Auburn, and we want to live in a clean community," she said.
