'A collective experience': Families gather at Skaneateles field days

SKANEATELES — Over a dozen young racers hurled themselves past the starting point at the beginning of the fun run race for 6-year-olds during Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department Field Days Saturday.

The fun run is a series of small competitions at Austin Park during the annual field days fundraiser held by the fire department every Labor Day weekend in the village. The length of the race depended on the age of the children. Competitors in the run for six-year-olds dashed through around a quarter mile.

Townsend Sosnoff's family congratulated him after he came in second. Townsend, 6, smiled wide as he stood up straight and gathered his breath. He was at the event with parents, Hadley and Kate Sosnoff, and brother Wells, 3. Kate asked if that was a long race, to which Townsend said yes. The Sosnoffs are from Skaneateles and participated in the field days for the first time last year. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate said she and her family wanted to come to the festivities to support the community and the firefighters. She added that Townsend enjoyed himself at the event and lot of his friends, cousins and classmates were there.

"It's a good send-off for the end of the summer," Hadley said.

Every youngster who participated received a medal. After the fun run finished, Joe Orsen, vice president of the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department, said the group has been holding the field days for years. It is one of the department's primary fundraisers.

"It's part of the core fabric of the department and the community," he said.

Orsen said the events allow the department to demonstrate its appreciation to to the community "for what they do for us" while serving as a way to bring the community together.

While the carnival rides hadn't started when the run run ended, families were able to take part in a children's fair, sponsored by Eddie and Marianne Brennan of Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards. Children were able to climb into large machines displayed at the event, including a payloader from the town of Skaneateles and a couple John Deere tractors. A small fenced area featured animals from Mad Fam Farm, such as a heifer cow and a pig. Emily Maderi, 10, daughter of farm owner Denny Maderi, had Buddy, a Nigerian Dwarf Goat, do a "dance" trick for attendees by raising some food in the air, which prompted Buddy to get on his back legs.

Andrea Zangari pet Buddy at one point while at the event with her son Koda, 2, and her parents, Peter and Donna. Peter said he and Donna used to own a dinner in Skaneateles in the 1990s and they still have friends who live in the area. Andrea talked about what she believes brought people out to the event.

"I think it's the community and the sense of connection and being able to have fan with your family and see other people have fun with their families," she said. "Being able to have a collective experience."