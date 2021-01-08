A COVID-19 death at Auburn prison? Depends on whom you ask

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There's nobody that's ever died as a result of COVID-19 at Auburn prison, either directly or indirectly," he said.

While it's been determined that COVID-19 wasn't the cause of death, DOCCS is still counting it as a virus-related death. According to the department, there have been 27 COVID-related deaths among the incarcerated population.

Rachel Connors, a DOCCS spokesperson, said the department "reports the death of any individual who was positive for COVID at the time of their death as COVID-related."

"As the department, by law, cannot disclose an individual's cause of death, these deaths reported by the department as COVID-related should not be interpreted as COVID being the official primary or contributory cause of death," Connors added.

Cayuga County, though, isn't including the death in its COVID-19 tally. Deanna Ryan, a senior public educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, said the inmate's death hasn't been counted as a COVID fatality in the county. One reason for that decision is the department wasn't immediately aware of the death involving an Auburn prison inmate who tested positive for the virus.

The county has 44 COVID-related deaths, according to the health department's latest update.

"We defer to what the physician writes on the death certificate," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "If COVID is listed as a contributing cause, then that is counted as a COVID-related death."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.