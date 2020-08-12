'A culture change': Retiring Auburn police chief talks successes, transition

Butler announced his retirement well in advance so the department and the city can transition smoothly to the next police chief, he said.

He had no such opportunity, being promoted to the position to replace Brian Neagle, who retired after a no-confidence vote from a majority of the department's officers due to allegations of misconduct against him. So when Butler became chief, it took him some time to build momentum in the role and learn how to perform responsibilities like budgeting, he said.

Likewise, Butler said he decided to retire at the end of his fifth year as chief not just because it's "a nice, round number," but because he doesn't want to see that momentum lost.

"This position does have an expiration date," he said. "Ideas change, and this position needs to have a progressive leader. I want to go out on a high note and never get into a relaxed position."