SYRACUSE — In their biggest performance of the year, the Auburn and Jordan-Elbridge marching bands both took inspiration from the history books.
They were two out of 53 bands from across the state to compete at the 2019 New York State Field Band Conference, which was held at the Carrier Dome on Sunday.
The Auburn Maroon Vanguard placed No. 8 out of 9 spots in the Large School 3 Class with its show titled "Tommy," after the album by Pete Townshend and The Who. Some of the props, like colorful cardboard guitars, paid tribute to The Who's performance at Woodstock in 1969.
Michael Miller, director of bands for the Auburn Enlarged City School District, said he "couldn't have been more pleased" with the students' performance.
"This show had a story line to it. So, in order to convey that story line to the audience, to the judges, to whomever, you got to perform. And they absolutely did," Miller said.
Auburn residents Jane and Roger Gadsby said they brought their children to compete in the Field Band Conference with the Auburn marching band for six years. They were in the band themselves.
But they were there on Sunday to cheer on their granddaughter, Eden, a seventh grader in the color guard. "They have worked hard all year and they did a fabulous job," Jane said.
Two weeks ago, the 40-person band performed songs from their full set, including "Go to the Mirror," "Sparks" and "Pinball Wizard," at the site of the original Woodstock concert in Bethel.
Miller was in the midst of organizing a visit to the Woodstock museum for the band on the way to another competition when the site offered to let them perform there.
You have free articles remaining.
"As far as folks really understanding Woodstock and the music of that generation, we're kind of at the end of it," Miller said. "So, without taking advantage of an opportunity like this now, for these guys, it'll become unfortunately less and less relevant to them."
In the afternoon, the Jordan Elbridge Marching Eagles took the second place spot in the Small School 3 Class with their show titled, "Band 22." The concept for their performance honored the members of the Navy band for the USS Arizona who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Lansing Dimon, a consultant for the program, said that they made all the audio and visual details accurate to the time period.
"The opening to the show was an actual radio broadcast from December sixth, so that we would kind of set the tone and recreate the event musically and on a football field," he said.
He said one of the largest props — a giant blue cloth representing the water — was sewn by parents of the band members. Dimon mentioned how supportive the community, parents and school administration have been toward the band.
"It's nice to see that the program, especially in a day and age when music and art programs aren't always supported, that everybody is on board. It's like Team Eagles," he said.
Miller noted that out of 700 school districts, only 53 were represented in the competition. "Which I think says something about each and every one of those programs and each and every one of those young people who came to perform today, no matter what school they were from."