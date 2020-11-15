'A fun, new challenge': Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge bands win honors in virtual competition

Beyond a couple seconds of material here and there, Jordan-Elbridge High School senior Nathan Moorehead didn't have much experience creating his own music. But after recently writing his own song-length music for the first time, he won a competition with it.
Moorehead, 17, and two members of the marching band at Auburn High School recently won honors, while their respective bands also received recognition.
The Auburn High School Vanguard Marching Band and the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles both scored victories in a recent multi-state competition that was done virtually this year.
The Auburn band won in the Creative Class category, while Jordan-Elbridge topped the Division 1 Marching Band category in the USBands virtual competition series, a competition involving multiple states. Videos of the performances were turned in, and the submissions were evaluated by "nationally accredited adjudicators," a news release said. The virtual awards ceremony took place Oct. 31.
After the New York State Field Band Conference opted to cancel the competitive fall season in August 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, both the Auburn and Jordan-Elbridge high school bands opted to look at regional and national events.
Auburn sophomores Reeve Axton and Karli Farmer placed first in the flute intermediate and clarinet intermediate categories, respectively, while Moorehead came out on top in the the snare drum advanced division with his original untitled piece.
It took Moorehead about two weeks to write, memorize and perform the song.
"There had always been a few licks here and there that I've come up with and I wanted to challenge myself," he said.
He felt good on the day he performed the piece for it to be filmed, he added, saying the virtual format also allowed him to run through the performance a few times and "submit the best one for the video." He was thrilled about winning his solo category, but was also happy the marching band could perform.
"It's definitely not the same this year as it was other years, because other years we got to perform in front of large crowds, we got to travel and do a lot more but it felt really nice this year because we were one of the only schools that was able to do marching band," he said. "Even though it wasn't the same, it was still nice to put on a show for a virtual contest."
Dan English, the Jordan-Elbridge band's director, is no stranger to in-person band competition success, since the group won state championships in its category in 2018 and 2019 under his leadership. A virtual competition, however, was unfamiliar for him and the students.
"Marching band could have been just canceled and no one would have really blinked an eye, because everything's been canceled," English said. "So this was a fun, new challenge that came from the whole thing."
Band started in September for this school year instead of in July, as it typically does, and the band's video for the competition was shot in October. English said though the band didn't have much time to practice, the students did well. When the traditional competitive season was canceled, the focus at that point was to allow the students, especially the senior class, to do as much as possible.
English said he believes "90% of schools didn't do anything with their marching band all fall" due to the pandemic, but JE students were happy to be able to play at all.
"Just the fact that we were able to overcome all the procedures and to overcome the craziness to get to back to kind of what we were doing was the win," he said. "It's nice to be recognized you got first, but we felt like anyone who could be on a marching band field, be in-person, doing what they love in this time was like, they won, you know? We all won if you got to that point."
English said the highlight of the season for the students arrived after the virtual ceremony. The band performed in front of family at the high school field, with every student allowed to invite two people while the audience maintained social distancing.
While the students' reaction to winning their category in the competition was subdued, English said, the band members were in tears after being able to play for their parents. Before that, it had been around eight months since the students last performed before an audience; the last time the students "played music for another human" had been in February, English said. Since a lot of the marching band members don't play sports or do other activities, not being able to perform for so long was difficult for them.
"It was incredibly emotional to play a show for a small crowd," he said.
The director of Auburn High School's marching band, Michael Miller, said he was happy to give his students an opportunity to perform and compete against schools in other states.
The band — which played music from the 2019 blockbuster film "Avengers: Endgame" — took a unique approach for their video, using the high school's auditorium for a more theatrical experience. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Miller said, not all of the students were on stage at the same time. Students would rotate being on the stage, some would be in the auditorium's pit and some would be in the auditorium seats while others were on stage.
Like the Jordan-Elbridge band, Miller and the Auburn students didn't have much time to put their show together. The Vanguard band's season started Sept. 28, and they shot the performance Oct. 21. When the season began, the band was already working on the music even without a show, but Miller saw a post from Jordan-Elbridge online that mentioned the USBands competition. In early October, the marching band staff decided to forward with preparing for the competition. Miller feels the students did well, especially considering they only had around three weeks to make it happen.
Miller watched the virtual ceremony on Oct. 31, but he didn't tell his students they would have access to it. The band had a socially distanced "watch party" using the big screen in the auditorium Nov. 4 to see the ceremony, not knowing they emerged victorious in their category. Usually, Miller said, they would hear the results of a state championship together, so he wanted to do something similar so "we could share that moment together," even though Miller already knew the results.
The students were thrilled, Miller said, adding that the students knew how much work went into it in a short period of time. The more experience band members mentored the newer members.
"Many of them have been through the process of learning a show before and know that normally it takes several months of work to get to a process and so we counted on the leadership of some of the older members to really keep it moving," he said.
For the upcoming winter season, Miller said the students will perform the same music, but they will have more time "up our game as far as the visual aspect of it, because we'll have three months to prepare instead of three weeks."
Overall, Miller was happy the students won and that they were able to perform at all.
"There was no way to lose in this process. It was really about performing and putting it all together. The winning was bonus," he said. "Certainly that's great and I couldn't be more thrilled for the kids."
