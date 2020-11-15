'A fun, new challenge': Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge bands win honors in virtual competition

Band started in September for this school year instead of in July, as it typically does, and the band's video for the competition was shot in October. English said though the band didn't have much time to practice, the students did well. When the traditional competitive season was canceled, the focus at that point was to allow the students, especially the senior class, to do as much as possible.

English said he believes "90% of schools didn't do anything with their marching band all fall" due to the pandemic, but JE students were happy to be able to play at all.

"Just the fact that we were able to overcome all the procedures and to overcome the craziness to get to back to kind of what we were doing was the win," he said. "It's nice to be recognized you got first, but we felt like anyone who could be on a marching band field, be in-person, doing what they love in this time was like, they won, you know? We all won if you got to that point."

English said the highlight of the season for the students arrived after the virtual ceremony. The band performed in front of family at the high school field, with every student allowed to invite two people while the audience maintained social distancing.