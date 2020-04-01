'A good, caring person': Former Auburn city councilor Robert Hunter remembered

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said former City Councilor Robert E. Hunter was an avid jokester who was also extremely honest.

Hunter, who died March 28 at age 85, was born and spent most of his life in Auburn, his obituary said.

In addition to serving as a councilor and Cayuga County legislator, he also served as the chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Party. He got a bachelor's degree at Le Moyne College and received a master’s in public administration from Syracuse University at the Maxwell School. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Quill said he got to know Hunter well when Quill retired from the Auburn Fire Department and first ran for mayor in 2007. Hunter served on the city council for two four-year terms, losing a re-election attempt in 2005. He was also a county legislator from 1985 to 1989.

Quill said Hunter, who was often called "Joker" by his friends and colleagues, was greatly interested in community organization.

'"Joker' really loved the politics, the running, working with the candidates; he really, really enjoyed that," Quill said.