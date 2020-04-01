'A good, caring person': Former Auburn city councilor Robert Hunter remembered

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said former City Councilor Robert E. Hunter was an avid jokester who was also extremely honest.
Hunter, who died March 28 at age 85, was born and spent most of his life in Auburn, his obituary said.
In addition to serving as a councilor and Cayuga County legislator, he also served as the chairman of the Cayuga County Democratic Party. He got a bachelor's degree at Le Moyne College and received a master’s in public administration from Syracuse University at the Maxwell School. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Quill said he got to know Hunter well when Quill retired from the Auburn Fire Department and first ran for mayor in 2007. Hunter served on the city council for two four-year terms, losing a re-election attempt in 2005. He was also a county legislator from 1985 to 1989.
Quill said Hunter, who was often called "Joker" by his friends and colleagues, was greatly interested in community organization.
'"Joker' really loved the politics, the running, working with the candidates; he really, really enjoyed that," Quill said.
Hunter lived up to his nickname, Quill said, but when he would ask Hunter for advice, the latter was always honest and upfront, "whether you agreed with him or not." Quill proudly noted they were both Marines. He said Hunter had a passion for learning about the history of Auburn and the county and discovering new things he hadn't previously known about the areas.
Ultimately, Quill said, Hunter lead by example.
"Our community's going to be at loss for not having 'Joker' around," Quill said. "He was a good person, a giving, caring person."
City Clerk Chuck Mason said Hunter was a good friend of his and was "a one-of-a-kind."
"His nickname, 'Joker,' always came through because you always had a good time when you were with Bob Hunter." Mason said. "He would always find the humor in anything. He was truly a lot of fun to be around, not matter what the situation was."
Mason said Hunter was related to Neilia Hunter, the first wife of former U.S. Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden. Neilia Hunter and their daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident in 1972. Mason noted Robert Hunter had a "special place in his heart' for Biden and had a great interest in Biden's candidacy.
"(Robert Hunter) was a Democrat for the right reasons, really dedicated," Mason said.
Hunter was also heavily involved in the class reunions held for the St. Alphonsus School, Mason said. He added that when Hunter set his mind on a project, he would get "hyper-focused' on it.
"We definitely lost a good one, and he will greatly be missed," Mason said.
