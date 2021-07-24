'A good thing': Medication takeback event in Union Springs offers addiction support

Sgt. Brian Myers, with the sheriff's office, is no stranger to helping those with addiction. He said Saturday that he administered Narcan to two people recently — but only one of them could be revived. Myers also noted that he responded to a call in which he saw the same person he had saved with Narcan a week before, and he believes that person was still searching for drugs.

Myers and Sheriff Brian Schenck said there are various resources in the county to help people with recovery. Schenck noted that a "significant" number of crimes that they deal with, including robberies, are connected back to drugs and addictions, such as people stealing things to get money to pay for drugs.

They also added that law enforcement used to be able to arrest an addicted person for possession or a pretty crime they had committed, and their resulting time in jail would allow them to "sober up" and the courts could force them to get help. Myers and Schenck said they had both seen incarceration save lives and help people get on the road to recovery, as Schenck said there are recovery services in the Cayuga County Jail. With the bail reform laws implemented in the state in 2019, or "bail elimination," as Schenck referred to it, they don't have the ability to hold people who could benefit from those services, he said.