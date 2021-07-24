'A good thing': Medication takeback event in Union Springs offers addiction support

UNION SPRINGS — In a two-pronged attack on the drug epidemic, addiction support specialists and law enforcement were in Union Springs Saturday to collected unwanted medications and offer training in the use of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.
People turned in a total of more than 30 pounds of medication in the first 90 minutes of the event at the Union Springs Fire Department.
JoLynn Mulholland, project coordinator for the Cayuga County Drug Free Coalition, said it's a mistake to flush unwanted drugs because they end up in the eater supply. She also noted that medicine cabinets can be attractive to curious children and people addicted to drugs.
At one point, Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck and Douglas Porten, a state certified peer specialist with Nick's Ride, took care of some medications two people in a car turned in, assuring them that the drugs would be incinerated. Porten said that he was pleasantly surprised people told him they "cleared out their medicine cabinet" to bring in items and added that people shouldn't be embarrassed to turn in their old medications.
"It's not an embarrassing thing, it's a good thing that you're doing," he said.
Shattuck noted there was a recent overdose death in Union Springs, and he said he was glad the village could help bring this medicine takeback and Narcan event to people.
Sgt. Brian Myers, with the sheriff's office, is no stranger to helping those with addiction. He said Saturday that he administered Narcan to two people recently — but only one of them could be revived. Myers also noted that he responded to a call in which he saw the same person he had saved with Narcan a week before, and he believes that person was still searching for drugs.
Myers and Sheriff Brian Schenck said there are various resources in the county to help people with recovery. Schenck noted that a "significant" number of crimes that they deal with, including robberies, are connected back to drugs and addictions, such as people stealing things to get money to pay for drugs.
They also added that law enforcement used to be able to arrest an addicted person for possession or a pretty crime they had committed, and their resulting time in jail would allow them to "sober up" and the courts could force them to get help. Myers and Schenck said they had both seen incarceration save lives and help people get on the road to recovery, as Schenck said there are recovery services in the Cayuga County Jail. With the bail reform laws implemented in the state in 2019, or "bail elimination," as Schenck referred to it, they don't have the ability to hold people who could benefit from those services, he said.
"There's help out there. Unfortunately, we can't force people to get help. They have to want to do it themselves, but people have to take a step back, take a look in the mirror and see how they are now compared to how they used to be, and they have to decide to want to make a change themselves," Myers said.
"I think it's grown in leaps and bounds, as far as how we partner with other organizations," Schenck said. "We can't do this ourselves. We need these other organizations that provide treatment resources, prevention resources, recovery resources, and we continue to foster those relationships with the organizations that are represented here and others that we partner with on a daily basis to deal with this problem."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.