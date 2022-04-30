'A grand honor': Auburn veteran acknowledged with Washington D.C. trip

AUBURN — Stephen Stomps' singing voice sliced through the chilly pre-dawn Auburn air Saturday morning.

Stomps, a U.S. Army veteran and retired Auburn High School music teacher, was set to be taken to Washington D.C. through Honor Flight Syracuse, a program that honors veterans for their service. Before Stomps was escorted out of The Commons on St. Anthony facility by local law enforcement around 4:40 a.m. to head to Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Amy Feeney, recreation director at The Commons, asked him to sing "a patriotic song." Stomps didn't hesitate for a moment.

Immediately straightening his posture, Stomps began singing "The Star Spangled Banner." Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and members of the sheriff's office, Auburn Police Department and New York State Police all paused, with officers with hats taking them off. Some officers faced Stomps and his booming tones while others faced a nearby American flag. Those gathered greeted the ending of Stomps' performance with applause, and he and the officers soon set off.

Once Stomps arrives in the nation's capital, he and other veterans will go on a scheduled series of activities set up by Honor Flight. Stomps was an interpreter/translator in Germany for U.S. Army Intelligence in the 1970s. Feeney told The Citizen Friday that The Commons had submitted an application with Honor Flight for some of the facility's veterans, and Stomps was selected. Adding that Stomps loves to sing at The Commons, Feeney said the building's staff and residents were thrilled he was being acknowledged.

"We are so excited over the whole thing, just the idea of him going, the overall excitement for the facility, the other residents are excited to know that he's going. Everybody's just wishing him a great trip," Feeney said.

Around 30 minutes before Stomps was escorted to Syracuse, New York Army National Guard Spc. Javon Cosme was among those waiting in the lobby. Cosme is accompanying Stomps on the trip and has worked at The Commons since mid-February as a part of National Guard members helping out at skilled nursing facilities due to short staffing. While Cosme has been a part of Honor Guard events recognizing older veterans before, he hasn't accompanied an older veteran for such an event before. He said it is "absolutely my pleasure" to join Stomps on this journey.

"I take it as my personal duty because when you take that oath to serve, you become a part of a brotherhood, a fraternity, really, and it's for life. So I do it because I have to, really, it's my duty, and I would expect that were I in his shoes, someone would do the same for me," Cosme said.

Noting that Stomps has "a great wealth of knowledge," Cosme said he can keep up with the veteran in conversations.

"I'm more than happy to do this. He's someone, even though I barely know him, I consider a brother-in-arms," Cosme added.

When Stomps was brought down to the lobby via an elevator, he was decked in with a U.S. Army jacket, an army hat and red, white and blue tennis balls on his walker. Night nurse Amanda Evans said she made sure Evans was sporting appropriate attire for the trip, and mentioned that the socks he was wearing also had red, white and blue on them.

"This is a grand honor, to be honored," Stomps said. "My service was long, it was very good, it was very interesting."

Since he hasn't been to D.C. since he was a young boy, Stomps said, he was interested in seeing it again. Cosme said one of the activates planned is to see the changing of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument. He mentioned that has been "on my bucket list while I was in the area to do," although he had been to the D.C. area a couple times before.

When Stomps, Cosme and more made their way outside, Schenck and the other officers all approached Stomps with wide smiles and shook his hand. John Quinlan, a veteran who was attending the Honor Flight event, was also present. Schenck said the officers would be escorting Stomps for a portion of his ride to Syracuse, and said the officers did not hesitate to get involved.

"Anything we can do to honor our veterans, I'm there, so I love this," Schenck said.

With police vehicle lights flashing, some law enforcement vehicles took the lead out of the parking lot with Cosme and Stomps behind in Cosme's car while officers with other vehicles followed them.

