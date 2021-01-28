'A great ride': Fox auto dealerships in Auburn area sold

The fact Sobel didn't hire someone he knew from outside the area to handle day-to-day operations at the dealerships already speaks to his commitment to the Auburn community, the Foxes said.

"He has assured us that he is going to support our community and be involved with it," Jane Fox said.

The Foxes will continue operating the fourth dealership they own, Sharon Chevrolet in Liverpool, as they transition its ownership to another longtime employee of theirs, Mike Carrow.

That will also make it a little less sudden for the Foxes to leave behind what's been their life's work. Growing up on Nelson Street, they broke into the car business under their parents, who were wholesalers. One of their childhood neighbors, Peter Tonzi, would go into business with them as a minority owner of the dealerships' properties and their director of organizational operations.

On June 10, 1976, the Foxes opened Fox Chevrolet in Weedsport. It was the first of 14 dealerships they would own over the years, ranging as far as Victor, Watertown and Painted Post. But the most they operated at one time was seven. That's because some of those dealerships the Foxes partnered with a longtime employee to buy, then transitioned ownership to them just like they will with Carrow.