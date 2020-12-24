'A great treasure': Restored Cayuga County church bell to ring again on Christmas

"A lot of good people participated in this," Dugan said. "It's a great treasure that we saved."

At the cemetery, the bell joins another meaningful piece of St. Bernard's history. Decades ago, parishioners were told by the Rochester bishop that a seminary there, also called St. Bernard's, was closing. Its statue of the saint himself was theirs if they wanted it. So some of the parishioners hopped in a pickup truck and hauled the statue back to the cemetery. Among them was Brian's late father, Bill.

"Brian's dad reclaimed one of the relics, and now Brian has reclaimed another," Fessenden said.

Bill also painted the church at least three times. The day Brian helped remove the bell, he took a picture of it that he proudly showed to his dad at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

It will again be with pride that Dugan, Fessenden and others who labored so long to bring the bell back to life ring it on Christmas. It was traditionally rung at 12:01 a.m., they said, but because they'll be outdoors in the cemetery they may wait until noon if the weather's bad. The bell is open to the public to see as well. And even those unfamiliar with its history will be impressed, Dugan said.