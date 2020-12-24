'A great treasure': Restored Cayuga County church bell to ring again on Christmas

Among the bells that will be ringing in Cayuga County this Christmas is one that hasn't made a sound in more than 50 years.
At St. Bernard's Cemetery in Scipio Center, about a quarter mile past the former Catholic church of the same name on Center Road, the bell that once hung in the steeple there has been given new life. Former parishioners spent more than 10 years reclaiming and restoring it, and on Friday, they'll ring it in celebration of their efforts — and in memory of the loved ones who inspired them.
"It's a piece of wonderful history," said Brian Dugan, one of the people who organized those efforts, in an interview with The Citizen.
"People will go up there and look at that bell, and I hope it brings a smile to their face."
Fellow organizer John Fessenden said the bell was gifted to St. Bernard's by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester when construction of the church was completed in 1877.
Weighing more than 1,600 pounds, it was forged from brass by McShane Bell Foundry in Baltimore, as noted by an inscription on the rear of the bell. The inscription on the front remembers Rochester bishop the Rev. B.J. McQuaid, who presented it, and St. Bernard's pastor the Rev. Hugh F. Rafferty, who accepted it. The finely toned bell was installed in the church's 80-foot tower.
St. Bernard's was one of the first Catholic churches in southern Cayuga County, Fessenden said, if not the first. Family names associated with it included founding members Conran, Heffernan, Flynn, Morgan, Neville and Reilly. And that history is why it was so emotional for parishioners when St. Bernard's was closed and sold on March 14, 2007, due to declining attendance.
"Families went through first Communions, weddings, funerals there. To close and sell a church where a lot of families had generations of history is very tough on them," Fessenden said.
"The bell represents a piece of that history that we could grab hold of and preserve for those families."
The purchase agreement gave the parish, Good Shepherd Catholic Community, 60 days to remove the bell from the steeple. Parishioners and other community members hoped to move it to the church's cemetery, Dugan said, where many of them have relatives laid to rest. But the parish was unable to mount the resources to hoist the weighty relic from its perch in time. It was a delicate operation, Dugan added, as the steeple timbers had rotted. They were in such bad shape that St. Bernard's couldn't ring the bell for decades without risking the whole structure collapsing.
After the 60 days passed, the church's new owners refused to part with the bell. But about a decade later, they were foreclosed upon by Fannie Mae. Parishioners then contacted the company about touring their former church and seeing the bell. When they were able to provide Fannie Mae with a copy of the purchase agreement and its 60-day option, the company agreed to sell the bell.
On Sept. 23, 2017, Dugan and a small crew reclaimed it from the steeple. They used a crane and a lift, and even then, he was amazed they were able to remove the bell without damaging it.
"I can't imagine how those guys got the bell into that steeple in 1877 with nothing more than ropes and tackle and a team of horses," he said.
"It's a miracle that they got it up there, and it's another miracle that we got it down."
McShane was willing to restore the bell it forged 150 years ago, but sending the relic to Baltimore was unfeasible. Instead, it was sent to The Sandman in Ontario County. Sandblasting it would have scratched the brass, so the company used almond hulls to clean it. But the process took two years. During that time, some of the parishioners who wanted to see the bell again passed away, Dugan said.
Once cleaned, the bell was painted by Jason Franklin, of Venice, whose work was so pleasing that Dugan called him "an absolute wizard." Guerrette Lumber & Millwork of Scipio reconstructed the lever wheel used to ring it. And at the cemetery, Minde Construction of Fleming installed a concrete pad where a gazebo from Heritage Structures of Scipio was placed to house the bell.
The project cost about $10,000 overall. Every dollar came from people with relatives buried at St. Bernard's or other connections to the church, Fessenden said.
"A lot of good people participated in this," Dugan said. "It's a great treasure that we saved."
At the cemetery, the bell joins another meaningful piece of St. Bernard's history. Decades ago, parishioners were told by the Rochester bishop that a seminary there, also called St. Bernard's, was closing. Its statue of the saint himself was theirs if they wanted it. So some of the parishioners hopped in a pickup truck and hauled the statue back to the cemetery. Among them was Brian's late father, Bill.
"Brian's dad reclaimed one of the relics, and now Brian has reclaimed another," Fessenden said.
Bill also painted the church at least three times. The day Brian helped remove the bell, he took a picture of it that he proudly showed to his dad at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.
It will again be with pride that Dugan, Fessenden and others who labored so long to bring the bell back to life ring it on Christmas. It was traditionally rung at 12:01 a.m., they said, but because they'll be outdoors in the cemetery they may wait until noon if the weather's bad. The bell is open to the public to see as well. And even those unfamiliar with its history will be impressed, Dugan said.
"It probably looks the way it did the day it came out of the foundry," he said. "And it's got a beautiful ring to it."
