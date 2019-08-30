AUBURN — Andrea DeKoter had a busy first day as acting superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.
DeKoter began serving in that role Monday, Aug. 19 — one day after a lightning strike ignited a fire at the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church, which is part of the park. She visited the church and received updates on efforts to dry out the historic structure.
While National Park Service experts continue to examine the church and work to preserve historic materials, DeKoter is focused on the operations of the park — and a major celebration next year.
A product of the Midwest, DeKoter was born in Michigan and raised in Sibley, Iowa. She attended classes in a three-room schoolhouse.
"I think that was a defining period of my life as far as navigating a small town," she said. "I loved it and I really appreciated coming from a small town background."
She eventually made her way to New York and began working as a seasonal ranger at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. She spent six years as a seasonal employee at the park when, in 2008, she was offered the opportunity to receive a permanent assignment. But she had to finish her doctorate to get the job.
She continued to work with the National Park Service while lecturing at SUNY Cortland and writing her dissertation. She graduated from Binghamton University with her doctorate in U.S. history, with an emphasis on women's history, in 2012.
Her first assignment as a full-time ranger was at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park in Virginia. She served a stint in National Capital Region's communications office before heading to Georgia to work at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. After leaving the park, she was a legislative affairs researcher in the National Park Service's Washington Office of Legislative and Congressional Affairs.
DeKoter was the chief of interpretation and education for the Richmond National Battlefield Park and Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Virginia — two parks, she noted, that are similar to the Tubman park and women's right site in Seneca Falls. She was at the Virginia parks during the National Park Service's centennial celebration.
She will serve at least one year as acting superintendent of the Harriet Tubman and Women's Rights national historical parks. There is the possibility the detail could be extended up to four years.
DeKoter is excited to play a role in telling Tubman's story and the stories of suffragists who fought for the right to vote.
"You have stories of these very strong women from the same time period," she said. "In some cases, their movements coincide and in other ways they diverge. You have class issues. You have race issues. But ultimately these tell us a comprehensive story about the women's rights movement that's very important to tell."
She's also happy to be back in central New York. She was the acting superintendent at the Women's Rights National Historical Park for four months, from September through December 2018. As a former seasonal employee at the park, she enjoyed that experience.
"It was a homecoming for me," she added.
When she saw the position listed again, she jumped at the opportunity. She applied for the year-long assignment, in part, because of what will happen in 2020.
One of DeKoter's main responsibilities will be overseeing events related to the women's suffrage centennial. Next year will mark 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified.
She said it's important to recognize that it's a commemoration and not a celebration. The distinction is important, she explained, because while many women won the right to vote, others wouldn't receive that right for several more years.
So far, DeKoter said her responsibilities include meetings with members of the community and the parks' partners. She's working with a coordinator once a week on the suffrage centennial plans.
An item on her to-do list is the hiring of a chief of interpretation and education who will supervise rangers at the Harriet Tubman and Women's Rights national historical parks.
"That's a key element because that person will ensure the continuity of that story and ensure that we are moving people between these sites and they get the full stories," DeKoter said.
Even though it's not a permanent detail, DeKoter views it as an important assignment for the Tubman park and the surrounding area. She lauded the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., which will jointly manage the South Street property in Auburn and Fleming, as a "tremendous partner." One of her goals is to keep those partnerships intact — and to welcome new collaborators.
"I think having somebody here in this one-year position entails that I will be the face to the community for both national parks ensuring that we are in the community and working with these partners and that we're accessible to everybody," she said.