AURELIUS — Adam Rose and Bethany Pelmear weren't sure how they were going to get all the school supplies their children will need this year.
The couple said they were glad they could grab back-to-school essentials through a school supply giveaway from the nonprofit Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County. The event was held Saturday at the Fingerlakes Hall in Aurelius, with a line of people waiting and a bouncy house supplied by the mall for free for the children.
Rose and Pelmear said they both recently went back to work full-time, so the giveaway helped them secure supplies for Pelmear's son, David Bracy, and Rose's son, Tyler Rose, who will both be attending the Weedsport Central School District.
"It gave us a huge relief today," Adam said.
Book bags with supplies packed according to grade level, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, filled tables at the event. The event was for Cayuga County families except those in the Port Byron Central School District, which was providing free supplies to students in their buildings. For people to get the goods at the Saturday event, children had to be present and living with the adult, who had to provide identification and proof of address if that address on the proof differed from what was on the ID. People who got items through other school giveaways could not receive goods. This was the fourth school giveaway the group has held.
Meeghan Seastrom, founder of Friends Helping Friends, said she had been homeless at one point and doesn't want parents to feel that they can't provide supplies for their children.
"Watching your kids have to go to school without their school supplies while the other kids have them, it makes the kids feel bad, and it makes you feel even worse, because as their parent you're supposed to be able to provide everything they need," she said.
Seastrom said there had been 334 book bags at the beginning of the event. The supplies had been secured through the help of 12 sponsors, who either brought items themselves or gave the nonprofit money to purchase supplies. She noted the line began two hours before the event started.
"It makes me sad that this many people can't provide for their kids, but I'm glad that we gave them a way to be able to cover what they need," Seastrom said.
Ellen Holland said she hadn't needed a giveaway before this year, but she recently lost her job. While she said "I won't be down for long," the event helped immensely for collecting products for her daughter Seniyah Williams, 7.
"It's nice that there's so many people who donate," Holland said.