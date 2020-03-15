'A lot of heartbreak': Coronavirus forces cancellation of Auburn school musical

"The sad part is these kids have worked so hard, to the point of exhaustion, only to have the rug pulled out from underneath them," she said.

Friday's performance did happen as scheduled, but a lot of family members were counting on seeing the musical on Saturday or Sunday, Carr said. After the cancellation was announced late Saturday afternoon, students scrambled to the stage to perform a few numbers for parents who were at the school for a 4:30 p.m. meeting.

The cast and crew gathered again Sunday to take down the set. Though the customary wrap party included pizza, cake and ice cream, as well as a photo shoot, the mood was somber, Carr said.

"It's complete devastation for the kids," she said. "A lot of heartbreak and kids trying to console each other."

Carr said the parents of students in the musical are hoping to arrange some makeup performances. However, Auburn Junior High School and all other schools in Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system will be closed March 16 through April 13 due to the pandemic. Though the students and parents understand the need for social distancing, Carr also wishes there was a way the show could go on.

"They've done everything they could," she said. "We're just spinning our wheels, trying to move forward."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.