'A much bigger story': Crew films election documentary at Auburn cemetery

AUBURN — As voters turned out in what are expected to be record numbers this Election Day, a documentary crew asked some of them to share their thoughts at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

Co-producer Laura Chekow and camera operator Karen Rodriguez spent Tuesday afternoon interviewing visitors at the gravesites of the cemetery's suffragists. They're with Women and the Vote NYS, an organization that also recorded footage that day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Westchester and Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.

Chekow asked visitors about their first time voting, as well as whether they feel their voices are heard, how to heal divisions in the country and more. She told The Citizen that the footage, along with selfies and other submitted material, will be made into a 20-minute documentary that will air on public television at a time to be determined.