'A perfect day': TomatoFest entertains, brings in donations in Auburn

AUBURN — With a bright orange shirt and pants covered in pictures of tomatoes, Gilda Brower darted around from spot to spot chatting with people in downtown Auburn with an ever-present smile during CNY TomatoFest Saturday.

As she briefly walked away from the music, vendors, live animals and more on Genesee Street for the 37th annual iteration of the festival to check on the canned food drive at the city's parking garage, Brower, the chair for TomatoFest, noted this was the first version of the festivities since 2019 to be held without COVID-19 restrictions. The event raises money for Cayuga County food pantries.

Bower noted various vendors and not-for-profit organizations wanted to get involved this year. In addition, around 1,800 items had already been donated by that afternoon, she said, adding that people bring goods to the TomatoFest tables scattered around the event, so she anticipated that number would rise to around 1,900 by about 5 p.m. She said she was thrilled by the support, noting that gearing up for TomatoFest is essentially a yearlong process.

"We're going to be happy and excited for the rest of the year," she said. "We will have achieved our goal."

While the total amount of money raised Saturday will be determined by December, she said she believes around $10,000 has been collected already. Bower said that while she is happy about the donations, she feels the TomatoFest event is also about family fun.

"A family can come and be entertained, have their children do activities and also be entertained for an entire day, for free," she said.

Musical acts rocked out on a large stage on one end of the event at Genesee Street, but different performers could be found downtown as well. A strong crowd gathered around Nate "Nate the Great" Marshall as he did everything at different points from singing to juggling to playing an instrument while balancing an object on his nose. Activities such as seeing different creatures at MaxMan Reptile Rescue could also be found, with couple Dylan Ward-Richardson and Ayeesha Lamb and their daughter Annica Ward-Richardson, 10 months old, among those looking at a tortoise and other reptiles.

Friends Bill Kendall and Jolina Cutilo, with Kendall's dog, Freddie, on a leash, said they enjoyed the event. On their way to getting some food, Kendall described what he believed the appeal of the festivities was.

"It's a community event, end of the summer, people just want something to do," he said. "The weather's fantastic, it's a perfect day."

Cutilo also added what she thought brought people out.

"Good food and drinks, everybody's there," she said.