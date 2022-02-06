'A perfect storm': Rising stats tell another story of COVID-19 in Cayuga County

Vaccination and positivity rates aren't the only statistics that tell the story of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Auburn Police Department's 2021 activity report, investigations of overdoses, suicide attempts and domestic violence all increased significantly last year. That follows significant increases in all three of those statistics in 2020, and comes even as the department's overall number of calls for service dropped 13.4% last year.

On the heels of the report, The Citizen spoke to human services officials in Cayuga County to discuss the increases — and what they're doing to help as the pandemic continues into its third year.

Overdoses

The Auburn Police Department reported 222 overdose investigations in 2021, up 46% from 152 in 2020 and 11.8% from 136 in 2019. Data from 2018 was not available.

The Cayuga County team participating in the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-state research effort to reduce opioid deaths through evidence-based practices, saw a similar increase in the number of overdoses it tracked, Project Director Monika Salvage told The Citizen. A 34% increase in 2021 followed a 16% increase in 2020, she said.

A more encouraging statistic is the number of fatal overdoses, which decreased last year. Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett told The Citizen there were 16 last year, pending the outcome of a few toxicology reports, after 24 overdose deaths in 2020. That means the share of overdoses that were fatal was 5.75% last year, Salvage said, after reaching 10% in 2020.

Salvage believes greater access to Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, is at least partly responsible for the decrease. In its two years so far, HEALing Communities has worked to make the drug more available to county residents, particularly in rural areas, through distribution events and even through direct mail by request. As a result, she said, local overdose witnesses now administer Narcan prior to the arrival of first responders about five times a month, compared to one time or fewer when the study began in Cayuga County.

Still, at a rate of one overdose almost every day in Cayuga County, there's work to be done — and COVID-19 is not making it easier. Coping with the stress through self-medication is common across populations, Salvage said, including those who had a preexisting mental health problem and those who developed one, and are new to its difficulties, because of the pandemic.

"It's also not just people who've been continuously using, but people who've done better who returned to using because of the circumstances of the pandemic," she said. "It's hard for people in general, but especially for people who've kicked the habit and are trying hard to stay in recovery. It never ends, it's daily work, and the pandemic certainly hasn't helped."

The HEALing Communities team has seen a few trends in substance abuse during COVID-19, among them polysubstance use. When people use substances due to stress, they rarely use just one — alcohol, Xanax, heroin — but rather a "dangerous" combination of them, Salvage said. Unbeknownst to users, the more illicit of those substances often contain the potent opioid fentanyl, Duckett added, or the highly addictive synthetic "molly." Eighteen of the county's 24 overdose deaths in 2020 involved fentanyl, the coroner reported.

Another trend, Salvage continued, is repeat overdoses. The HEALing Communities team counted 33 people in Cayuga County who experienced two or more overdoses last year, and that doesn't count any of the 16 who died as a result of one. That's why the team has started working with law enforcement to reach out to people after overdoses and, if they're willing, connect them with services like mental health counseling or medications for opioid use disorder. Otherwise, many of those people can be hard to track down, often because they're transient.

"Having people at least in some sort of service is really helpful because it's the people we can't get a hold of who worry us," Salvage said. "As long as they're coming back, they're not using. They have a place to go. The more stories we have like that, where people trust us and go repeatedly for services — every one of those stories tells us we're one step closer."

The team has also been successful at connecting people to recovery services by promoting them at the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, Salvage said. For instance, someone at the clinic for counseling may see material for medications for opioid use disorder like Suboxone and ask their therapist about them, opening a door to treatment.

Efforts like that must continue after COVID-19, Salvage said. She called the pandemic "a perfect storm" for substance abuse, causing people social and economic stress and isolating them from their support networks. But the end of those conditions won't mean the end of that abuse. So as the HEALing Communities team enters the final year of its grant, she hopes its evidence-based approach and local partnerships can continue and possibly expand beyond opioids — which comprise about a third of the county's overdoses — to all substances.

"It's really important to remember that this is something that's not going away," Salvage said. "It doesn't end when COVID-19 ends. It's something that needs our continued focus."

Suicide and mental health

In 2021, suicide attempt investigations in Auburn rose 5.6% from 232 to 245, after rising 22% from 190 in 2019, according to the city police department.

The number of suicides in Cayuga County also increased to 13, Duckett said, following 12 in 2020 and six in 2019.

The coroner believes the shortage of local mental health treatment prescribers and the persistence of stigmas are largely to blame for the increase.

"People have to not be afraid about getting help. They suffer quietly," he said. "They're not going to go to a clinic because they're embarrassed, even though they shouldn't be."

Duckett, who operates a family practice affiliated with East Hill Medical Center, encourages those with immediate thoughts of hurting themselves to go to an emergency room. Otherwise, he recommends talking to their primary care doctors or completing the intake process at a service provider like Cayuga Counseling Services or the county Mental Health Center.

Though virtual counseling services are now readily available due to the pandemic, Duckett understands why some prefer to receive help in person.

'Our community is hurting': Cayuga County OD deaths, suicides rise in 2020 Both drug overdose deaths and suicides increased last year in Cayuga County, further highlighting the harmful effects of the COVID-19 pandemic…

"Telehealth is a great tool, but there's an unsaid component of face-to-face interaction in mental health that is very beneficial," he said. "It's comforting to look someone in the eye and see they're listening to you and care about you. When you're at your most vulnerable, having that person there and present, and not on a screen, that's very helpful."

That's the idea behind Cayuga County's mobile crisis team, which since 2015 has accompanied law enforcement and other agencies to situations where mental health support is needed. The team's therapists help stabilize those situations, using skills law enforcement may lack and allowing officers to leave and focus their resources elsewhere. The team's case managers can then link the people it helps to counseling, recovery and other services. The county contracts with Liberty Resources, which operates similar teams in other central New York counties.

Lauren Walsh, the county's new director of community services, told The Citizen the number of calls to the team has increased during COVID-19, but statistics were not available from Liberty. For that reason, she hopes the county Legislature will approve an expansion of the team's services this spring. Currently, its phone number is only known to law enforcement and other agencies, and the team is only available from 5 p.m. to midnight. By spring, Walsh said, the county would like the number to be public and the team to be available more hours a day.

"It's a great service, and we've seen there's a great need in our community for it," she said. "Our goal is to help people in the moment when they're really struggling and get them the help they need."

Likewise, intake numbers at the county's Mental Health Center have increased over the last two years. Crisis intakes were the sharpest, up 39.6% from 759 in 2020 to 1,060 in the first 11 months of 2021. In comparison, there were 720 in 2019 and 487 in 2018. Total intakes are less of a straight line, going from 2,002 in 2018 and 2,435 in 2019 to 2,246 in 2020 and 2,603 in 2021. The 2020 number could have dipped due to the early emphasis on social distancing, Walsh noted, and doesn't necessarily mean the need for services went in the same direction.

"The last two years have been really difficult for people," she said. "Even people who prior to COVID-19 didn't have these concerns."

Domestic violence

Like overdoses and suicides, domestic violence investigations increased in 2021. There were 1,474, Auburn police reported, up 4.3% from 1,413 in 2020 and 18.7% from 1,242 in 2019.

At the Domestic Violence Intervention Program of Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, the increases are starker. Alicia Rivera, the agency's family and victim services director, told The Citizen the number of shelter bed nights it provided and the number of individuals it served increased about 50% in 2020, and continued increasing in 2021.

Many effects of the pandemic contributed to those increases, Rivera said. The first months of quarantine gave victims no reprieve from their abusers, and the economic anxiety that continues today exacerbates the negative emotions that result in abuse. Even the stimulus payments contributed, Rivera explained, as abusers frequently seek control over the family's money.

Children having to stay home from school could be another contributor to the increase in domestic violence, Rivera continued. Their staying home requires an adult to stay home as well, possibly compromising their employment and creating additional stress. So can substance abuse, particularly alcohol, whose abuse increased 21% during COVID-19, according to a national survey.

Domestic violence in Cayuga County rises in late 2020 Cayuga County saw a slight increase in domestic violence toward the end of 2020. But the relationship between that increase and the COVID-19 p…

"Add all those into the home, and it's just a cocktail for disaster," Rivera said. "All of these things add up to domestic violence, and unfortunately kids are being exposed to this."

Luckily, Rivera said, CAP Cayuga/Seneca has been able to maintain its normal level of domestic violence services despite the increase in demand for them. Along with shelter, the agency can refer individuals to its food pantry, host free visits at its new Supervised Visitation and Safe Exchange Center, or provide safety devices like door alarms and cameras to prevent or document abuse.

The agency tries to reach abusers discretely. Victims might not read fliers when they're with their abusers in public, Rivera explained, but they might in the bathroom of a doctor's office, for instance. She also encouraged victims to call the agency's domestic violence hotline even if they're not ready to leave their abuser due to fear they'll be released, or other common reasons.

"If a victim feels they can only call when they're ready to leave, we can help them stay safe until then. We're here to help them and meet them where they're at. We'll find a way — a library, wherever they're most comfortable. We always have someone available," Rivera said. "We're really trying to make a safe environment for victims and children out there."

Local and state mental health resources Anxiety, Depression and Panic Attack Support Group (meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Auburn Community Hospital): (315) 252-5861 Cayuga Counseling Services: (315) 253-9795 or cayugacounseling.org/mental-health-services Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center: (315) 253-0341, cayugacounty.us/589/mental-health or walk in between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 146 North St., Auburn Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca: caphelps.org/programs or call the domestic violence hotline at (315) 255-6221 Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD): (315) 253-9786 or chadcounseling.org East Hill Medical Center: (315) 253-8477 or easthillmedical.com Friends of Recovery New York online recovery group list: https://for-ny.org/get-help National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Cayuga County: (315) 255-7443 or naminys.org Nick’s Ride 4 Friends: (315) 246-6485 or nicksride4friends.org NYS behavioral health resources: 1-888-614-5400 NYS domestic violence and sexual violence hotline: 1-800-942-6906 NYS emotional support hotline: 1-844-863-9314 NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports hotline: 1-877-8-HOPENY Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org Syracuse Recovery Services: (315) 282-5351 or srsrecovery.org Unity House of Cayuga County: (315) 253-6227 or unityhouse.com Veterans crisis hotline: 1-800-273-8255 or veteranscrisisline.net

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

