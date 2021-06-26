'A piece of history': Antique tools at Cayuga County museum show a nod to a different time

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think it's important to appreciate tools. I think it's important to appreciate people who make tools," Parseghian said. "Tools are just such a foundation of Western civilization."

The Genoa Historical Association serves as the board of directors for the museum. Shannon Armstrong, the town of Genoa historian and a historical association member, said the museum held the tool and equipment event in 2019 but didn't host it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted there are a lot of farmers in the area, so there is a lot of interest in old tools and historical equipment.

Armstrong added that she believes people are proud of the items they have collected over the years and want to learn more about them.

"It's a piece of history and they get excited about it and they want to know more," she said. She added that she believes people's passions for why they collect such things brings people together.