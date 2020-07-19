A reckoning: Buffalo area reconsidering Cayuga County native Millard Fillmore's legacy

The History Museum has in its collection an original Fillmore carriage, the charcoal sketch used as the basis for Fillmore's official White House portrait, an inkwell and two bottles of Madeira wine given to Fillmore after Commodore Matthew Perry returned from his Japanese expedition.

"We don't celebrate him here," Greco said. "We acknowledge him. We mention the good with the bad. We shine a light on the bad things he did. We also give credit where credit is due. The summary we say is: terrible president, again, good Buffalonian."

The whole story

Rethinking Fillmore's place of honor in Buffalo isn't a new idea.

The Buffalo chapter of the NAACP in 2015 asked the Common Council to stop naming things for Fillmore.

"We are not asking for anything to be removed, but for the full historic picture to be presented," the late Frank Mesiah, the longtime chapter president, said then. "He was the president. Tell that he was the president. But also tell that he helped maintain slavery."

And members of the UB community over the years have raised concerns about Fillmore, whose name for decades was on the university's continuing education program before it was folded into other academic units.