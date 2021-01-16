'A sense of hope': Inside Cayuga County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic

AURELIUS — There are eight vaccination stations in one room. Across from the stations is a medical evaluation area. A gymnasium serves as a makeshift observation space.
This is the layout at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, where the Cayuga County Health Department hosted COVID-19 vaccination clinics last week. Beginning Jan. 9, the health department administered 2,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine to health care workers, other essential workers and residents age 65 and over.
A Cayuga County sheriff's deputy directs traffic outside of the facility. Signs help lead visitors to the clinic inside BOCES. Once inside, there is a registration table for people who have scheduled appointments to be vaccinated and medical screenings are completed.
A large room is set up with eight vaccination stations and a medical evaluation area. Once a dose is administered, the individual must stay in the observation area for at least 15 minutes in case they have any side effects.
The clinic is a team effort, according to Deanna Ryan, a senior public educator with the health department. Emergency medical technicians from the Auburn Fire Department have been trained and help administer the vaccine. Fire department staff also work in the observation area to monitor those who received the vaccine. Health department nurses and employees from the city of Auburn also staff the clinic.
For the medical evaluation stations, Auburn Community Hospital provides pharmacists and physicians who can help answer questions about the vaccine. If a doctor or pharmacist isn't present, there is a telemedicine station for consultations.
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES not only provides the space for the clinic, Ryan explained, but employees set up the clinic and the information technology department assists with technological needs.
Ryan estimated that there are at least 30 to 40 people working at every clinic.
"Our staff are agile. They're versatile. They're going with the flow," Ryan said. "All of the volunteers we have, they're just doing what needs to be done to get this done."
The clinic is a product of the health department's preparedness plans. After the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines were provided to hospitals and nursing homes — what's being referred to as "phase 1A" — the state opened phase 1B, which includes a large group of essential workers and residents who are at least 65 years old.
The health department received its first shipment of 2,000 doses, followed by a second batch with 400 doses. Supply will determine how often they can hold vaccination clinics.
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES won't host more COVID-19 vaccination clinics, at least not during the academic year. BOCES plans to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, which means the health department won't be able to use the site. Other potential sites are being explored to host the clinics.
The vaccination plan also includes bringing the doses to people, especially older residents who live in senior housing complexes. Ryan said the health department wants to create mobile teams that can deploy to Boyle Center, Stryker Homes and other facilities to administer the vaccine.
The health department aims to have mobile clinics in rural communities, too. Once there is enough supply, Ryan said they will host clinics in northern and southern Cayuga County to administer doses.
"There's a lot of energy and effort going into meeting the needs of the people where they're at," she added.
There have been some questions about how the county is scheduling second doses. According to the health department, the Moderna vaccine requires a second dose a minimum of four weeks after the first. Ryan said that those appointments haven't been scheduled when people come in for their first dose because of uncertainty about how much supply will be available and the need for a new site to host the clinics.
If someone who received their first dose scheduled the initial appointment online, Ryan said there are ways for the health department to communicate with them to schedule an appointment for the second dose.
The vaccine is a welcome development as the pandemic rages on in Cayuga County and across the country. There were 2,024 new COVID-19 cases in December, a record for the county. In January, there have been 40 virus-related deaths.
Overall, the county has 4,227 confirmed cases and 64 deaths.
After the first week of vaccination clinics, Ryan thinks it's an exciting time for the county.
"It's like that light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "We still have a lot of work to do and we still have a long road ahead of us. But you get a sense of hope when you're in this room that things will return to normal and people will get the protection from this vaccine to keep them safe and their loved ones safe."
