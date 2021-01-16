'A sense of hope': Inside Cayuga County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The vaccination plan also includes bringing the doses to people, especially older residents who live in senior housing complexes. Ryan said the health department wants to create mobile teams that can deploy to Boyle Center, Stryker Homes and other facilities to administer the vaccine.

The health department aims to have mobile clinics in rural communities, too. Once there is enough supply, Ryan said they will host clinics in northern and southern Cayuga County to administer doses.

"There's a lot of energy and effort going into meeting the needs of the people where they're at," she added.

There have been some questions about how the county is scheduling second doses. According to the health department, the Moderna vaccine requires a second dose a minimum of four weeks after the first. Ryan said that those appointments haven't been scheduled when people come in for their first dose because of uncertainty about how much supply will be available and the need for a new site to host the clinics.

If someone who received their first dose scheduled the initial appointment online, Ryan said there are ways for the health department to communicate with them to schedule an appointment for the second dose.