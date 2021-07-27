'A source of mayhem': Neighbor brings complaint against Auburn bar

Auburn to begin nuisance property board meetings AUBURN — A special board meant to address properties that have been deemed nuisances in Auburn is set to meet for the first time this month.

Other residents of Osborne Street have endured similar problems with O'Toole's and its patrons.

Dan Morris, who has lived at 105 Osborne for almost nine years, told The Citizen that patrons frequently trespass on his property and leave beer bottles and other litter there. On more than one morning he's also found his car damaged by what he presumes are intoxicated drivers. Morris lives next to another parking lot, owned by McLoughlin Glass Co., that O'Toole's patrons commonly use.

"The people who go there to drink have no respect for the people who live on that street," he said. "I'm not trying to take away anyone's livelihood, but you have to respect the people."

Morris feels that lack of respect is a result of what he called an "untouchable mentality" at O'Toole's. Because of the bar's 116 years of history and the fact that Voorhees owns several additional properties along Osborne Street, he and his patrons behave as though he owns the entire neighborhood, including the parking lots next to the homes of Udall and Morris, they said.

"It really comes across like this is Jack's street," Udall said. "And he acts like it's his street."