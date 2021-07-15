'A true natural disaster': Casowasco seeks help after flooding at Scipio camp

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recovery from the flood could be costly. Weber estimates that replacing the culverts could cost up to $50,000. For buildings with water damage, there will need to be drywall repair and mold mitigation, he said.

An emergency response team from the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church is assisting with the cleanup effort and damage assessment. Weber said Casowasco received help from the state in clearing a road that was damaged by the flood.

He credited Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman for her quick action to get state and local agencies to assist Casowasco. He also thanked C & M Construction, of Moravia, for helping with the cleanup and repairs.

Casowasco is accepting donations to help with its recovery. Donations are being accepted online at casowasco.org. Weber said checks can be sent to 129 Casowasco Dr., Moravia, NY 13118. He advised potential donors to write "Casowasco Relief" on the check's memo line.

The flood damage adds to the adversity Casowasco is facing this year. Weber, who has been director for seven months, said COVID-19 has impacted the camp. Even though camps can operate amid the pandemic, participation is down.

Despite what happened earlier this week, he has a message for the community.