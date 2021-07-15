'A true natural disaster': Casowasco seeks help after flooding at Scipio camp

SCIPIO — Everything appeared normal at Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center on Owasco Lake. Children were playing sports or preparing to swim. Parents dropped off their children for day camp.
But on Monday, David Weber says Casowasco woke up to "a true natural disaster."
Heavy rainfall caused flooding at the southern Cayuga County camp. Weber, Casowasco's director, said it occurred between 1 and 4 a.m. Monday. The water rushed from the camp's higher elevations down to its administration building and other facilities.
According to Weber, there are five buildings with water damage. Twelve culverts are either compromised or gone, he said. Several drains were also affected by the high water levels.
While there has been some cleanup and repairs to roads and trails, there is still evidence of the flood. Mud covers the Railroad Trail through Casowasco. Near the administration building and welcome center, there is debris from the flood waters that pushed logs and rocks to other areas of the camp.
Weber said Casowasco's 44 campers weren't in danger when the flooding occurred. It hasn't affected the programs offered at the camp. Food service, Bible study and worship services continued this week.
"The campers are still having an amazing experience," he said.
The recovery from the flood could be costly. Weber estimates that replacing the culverts could cost up to $50,000. For buildings with water damage, there will need to be drywall repair and mold mitigation, he said.
An emergency response team from the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church is assisting with the cleanup effort and damage assessment. Weber said Casowasco received help from the state in clearing a road that was damaged by the flood.
He credited Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman for her quick action to get state and local agencies to assist Casowasco. He also thanked C & M Construction, of Moravia, for helping with the cleanup and repairs.
Casowasco is accepting donations to help with its recovery. Donations are being accepted online at casowasco.org. Weber said checks can be sent to 129 Casowasco Dr., Moravia, NY 13118. He advised potential donors to write "Casowasco Relief" on the check's memo line.
The flood damage adds to the adversity Casowasco is facing this year. Weber, who has been director for seven months, said COVID-19 has impacted the camp. Even though camps can operate amid the pandemic, participation is down.
Despite what happened earlier this week, he has a message for the community.
"We're safe, we're operational and we are here to serve God," Weber said.
Gallery: Casowasco begins recovery process after flooding affects camp
