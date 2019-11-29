SKANEATELES — Downtown Skaneateles was flooded with colorful characters, Christmas carols and smiling faces Friday afternoon.
The village's annual Dickens Christmas event sees "A Christmas Carol" author Charles Dickens and a cadre of other characters populate the streets every weekend leading up to Christmas.
The festivities kicked off Friday with a Christmas parade, complete with a horse-drawn carriage. Children on the sidewalk lit up as characters waved on Genesee Street. Actors sang carols and joked in character on the sidewalks. A line formed for children to meet Father Christmas at D.M. & H.E. Williams Realty.
Abbie and Tim Chaffee were at the event to support their daughters, Josie and Luna, who were performing with their grandmother Jodie Foster Sutton, who is with the theater company at the event, Scarlett Rat Entertainment. Abbie said the event is a "truly marvelous experience," adding that the family visited every weekend last year and plan to be there for every weekend this year.
Tim said Skaneateles and central New York in general "can become a bit of a frozen wasteland in the winter" so he's glad the village has an event to bring people out during the frigid months. Abbie said she feels Dickens is a smart way to attract people to the village and its businesses.
"A lake town figured out how to turn a cold, wintry time of year into a really beautiful, magical experience for everybody who just comes out and stays in the cold and has a great time," Abbie said.
Later, Foster Sutton, Josie, 9, and Luna, 6, could be found in costumes on Genesee Street, greeting people as they walked. Foster Sutton portrayed Frances Seward, wife of William Seward, former Auburn resident and secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln, while Josie and Luna played two of the Seward children. At one point, all three greeted a passerby who took pictures of them and also said hello to fellow actors in costume. They were also greeted by Charles Dickens, played by Jim Greene, who runs Scarlett Rat. Greene asked Josie and Luna to introduce themselves, which they did in character.
Foster Sutton said she feels bringing joy to people in the way Dickens does is "really what Skaneateles is all about."
"It's really about being uplifting and bringing joy to the people that you meet as they walk down the streets," Foster Sutton said of the event.
Later, Mike and Ashley Piluso watched some of the singing actors with their son, Mike Jr., who was focused on a muffin in his stroller. Mike and Ashley said they enjoyed the event.
"You don't see something like this in very many places," Mike said.