Meet the candidate

Name: Julie Abbott-Kenan

Age: 46

Occupation: Onondaga County legislator for District 6, news anchor, investigative journalist, talk show host

Education: Speech communication and rhetorical studies, Syracuse University

Community and elected service: Appointed to Onondaga County Legislature. Elected to two three-year terms on the Skaneateles Board of Education, where she served two years as vice president. Currently serving on the CNY Regional Planning and Development Board, the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors and the Onondaga County Council for the Environment. Volunteered in many other capacities prior to the Legislature: Vera House, the County Task Force for School Safety & Security, CNY Alzheimer's Association, Skaneateles Youth Football & Baseball, & SKARTS (Skaneateles Area Council for the Arts)