Julie Abbott-Kenan recalls a third-grade social studies lesson in which the teacher told her and her classmates, “If you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem.”
That lesson has resonated with Abbott-Kenan throughout her life. Being part of the solution inspired her career in broadcast journalism, drove her to run for the Skaneateles Board of Education in 2014 and become a member of the Onondaga County School Safety Task Force because it didn’t have a rural school representative. And it led her to accept an appointment to the Onondaga County Legislature last year.
Now, as the incumbent county legislator for District 6, Abbott-Kenan is seeking her first elected, two-year term. She was appointed in December 2018 to replace former Legislator Mike Plochocki’s term when Plochocki was appointed as a deputy county attorney.
“When I see something that can be improved upon, when I see inequity, I literally can’t stop until I’ve reached the end goal,” Abbott-Kenan said. “I will advocate for you. I sometimes can’t let things go when I feel they’re not right. I am a passionate hard worker, and I love my job.”
District 6 encompasses the towns of Skaneateles, Marcellus, Spafford, Otisco, and Camillus, including the villages of Skaneateles, Marcellus, and Camillus. Abbott-Kenan noted it is a big district with diverse interests, ranging from small, rural communities to a large village in Camillus.
Over the past year, she said she has learned one “can absolutely make a difference” in local government, and she finds it gratifying to bring initiatives, programs and funding back to her constituents. And, with four sons in school, she reaches out to those constituents through one-on-one, face-to-face meetings.
Since meetings for town and village boards and even civic organizations tend to happen in the evening, Abbott-Kenan said she sets up weekly appointments with various stakeholders in the district. As an example, she pointed to visiting the Camillus Senior Center and then following up with the director.
You have free articles remaining.
“It feels really good to be able to do things that help people and to be a voice,” Abbott-Kenan said. “To me, that’s equity, and I’m a champion for equity. Simple communication can really change quality of life, and I find that completely gratifying.”
For Abbott-Kenan, a key issue is preserving the county’s lakes, particularly Otisco and Skaneateles lakes in her district. She said the county, its municipalities and groups such as lake associations need to work together to seek state and federal grants toward safeguarding the lakes.
“Both of them are drinking water sources,” she said. “They’re both economic drivers. They are absolutely vital gems that enhance our quality of life. We have an onus to do this, and I’m on a mission to do that.”
From her work as a school board member and on the School Safety Task Force, Abbott-Kenan said she remains an advocate for children. She also feels it is important to support towns and villages in their infrastructure needs.
“We also have to be able to lure businesses here, and you can’t do it if you don’t have quality infrastructure,” she said, adding truck traffic as another concern.
Having served as legislator for nearly a year, Abbott-Kenan said she has already shown she is an effective communicator and plans to let her work speak for itself rather than focus on actual campaigning.
“This whole job, in my mind, centers around relationship building, being able to bring a fact-based argument to the table in order to bring back quality initiatives and benefits to our district,” she said.