About 25% of Auburn police force quarantined due to COVID-19

Butler noted that the department returned to a stronger level of pandemic safety measures the week of Oct. 19 in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.

Auburn police have been required to use personal protective equipment when unable to maintain social distancing from the public since the pandemic began in the U.S. in March, the chief said. But the stronger measures require officers to wear masks at all times when dealing with the public — and N95 masks when in direct contact with the public, such as during an arrest.

All members of the force are also required to wear masks in the department's Market Street station unless inside their own office, and public access has been restricted.

The Auburn Police Department isn't the only public safety organization to recently deal with COVID-19 in its ranks, either. A staff member at the Cayuga County 911 Center also tested positive, administrator Denise Spingler told The Citizen. Some of their contacts were quarantined as well, but tested negative.