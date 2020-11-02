About 25% of Auburn police force quarantined due to COVID-19

Fifteen officers with the Auburn Police Department — about 25% of the force — are currently quarantined due to COVID-19.
Chief Shawn Butler told The Citizen on Monday that one officer tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 26.
Through contact tracing with the Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital, several officers were determined to be at risk of exposure because they worked the same shifts as the officer during the week of Oct. 19. Those officers were then instructed to quarantine and were tested by the health department on Oct. 30. One tested positive.
Butler said the two officers with COVID-19 are doing well but have minor, cold-like symptoms. He did not identify them or the quarantined officers in order to protect their privacy.
However, Butler did say that the 15 officers comprise his entire daytime patrol force, as well as a uniformed officer in administration. Their temporary loss has forced him to use overtime to fill five officer shifts and one supervisor shift daily, a situation he called "costly but mandatory to ensure exposure is contained."
"The public will not notice any change in service at this time, and we are hopeful that early intervention has controlled the spread to other staff members," he said.
Butler noted that the department returned to a stronger level of pandemic safety measures the week of Oct. 19 in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.
Auburn police have been required to use personal protective equipment when unable to maintain social distancing from the public since the pandemic began in the U.S. in March, the chief said. But the stronger measures require officers to wear masks at all times when dealing with the public — and N95 masks when in direct contact with the public, such as during an arrest.
All members of the force are also required to wear masks in the department's Market Street station unless inside their own office, and public access has been restricted.
The Auburn Police Department isn't the only public safety organization to recently deal with COVID-19 in its ranks, either. A staff member at the Cayuga County 911 Center also tested positive, administrator Denise Spingler told The Citizen. Some of their contacts were quarantined as well, but tested negative.
And Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck was placed in a "brief precautionary quarantine" after a possible exposure last month, he told The Citizen. However, he tested negative and was then taken out of quarantine. Schenck said one other member of the sheriff's office was quarantined until testing negative, and added that "there was no risk to the public."
Schenck, Spingler and Butler all praised the county health department for its assistance and overall handling of the pandemic.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
