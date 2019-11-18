The Cayuga County Board of Elections will begin counting absentee and affidavit ballots Tuesday — a process that will determine the winners in a few notable races.
The board will begin counting ballots at 9 a.m., according to Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner. Workers will open and count ballots at two tables — one for the city districts and another for the towns.
The major undecided races are in the city. Timothy Locastro, a Republican, leads Democratic incumbent Dia Carabajal by 29 votes for the second of two Auburn City Council seats. The absentees will determine whether Carabajal will win another term, or if Locastro will be the first Republican to serve on the council since 2015.
There were 308 absentee ballots and 42 affidavits in the city, according to the county Board of Elections.
Races to fill two Cayuga County Legislature seats representing parts of Auburn will be decided. In District 14, incumbent Republican Michael Didio leads Democratic challenger Gwen Webber-McLeod by one vote, 560-559. There are 80 absentees and seven affidavits to count in the the district.
In District 10, Democratic candidate Heidi Nightengale holds a 26-vote lead over Republican Ed Darrow. There are 38 absentees and 11 affidavits to count to determine the winner.
County-wide, there are 705 absentees and 109 affidavits to count.
Voters can cast an absentee ballot if they meet certain requirements, such as an illness that prevents them from voting in person or if they are going to be outside of the county on Election Day.
Affidavit ballots are available for voters who encounter an issue at a poll site. If they believe they are at the correct location, but aren't listed in the voter registration rolls, they may request an affidavit ballot.
The county Board of Elections must certify the general election results by Nov. 29.